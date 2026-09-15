'We're The Center's Tasty Tikki': SRK On King Clashing With Avengers Doomsday & Dune Part 3
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to King releasing six days after Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, saying he is not worried about the competition.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is not worried about King arriving in theatres just days after two major Hollywood releases, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. During his latest #AskSRK session on X, the superstar reacted to a fan’s question about the busy December release schedule and said he sees King as the “tasty Tikki” in the middle.
Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are scheduled to release on December 18, 2026. Shah Rukh Khan’s King, meanwhile, will arrive in theatres on December 24, giving the two Hollywood films a six-day head start. With all three films expected to attract audiences during the Christmas and holiday season, a fan jokingly asked SRK if King felt like the filling in a sandwich and whether its release date could change.
SRK responded with humour and made it clear that he is not worried about the competition. “Not at all....Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho....hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain,” he replied.
The actor’s response comes at a time when King is among the most-awaited Hindi films of the year. The film is another major theatrical release for SRK after the success of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. With Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three releasing six days before it, King will enter theatres during an already busy holiday period.
During the interaction, SRK also shared a few updates about the film. He revealed that the shoot was interrupted several times because of injuries but said he has now recovered and the film is almost complete. “Had a few injuries while shooting, so had to start-stop many times, but now all broken is fixed...and nearly all done...so all good,” he said.
The actor also addressed the wait for the King trailer. Fans have been asking for a first proper look at the film, but SRK said the team is taking time to make sure the promotional material is ready properly. “Tarsa nahi raha, join acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab aayega...24th Dec se pehle,” he said.
SRK also revealed that he is closely involved in the VFX work. He joked that he has been troubling the VFX team with his late-night visits as they work towards completing the film.
The actor further teased the action in King, saying that director Siddharth Anand has worked hard on the sequences. At the same time, he hopes the emotional and comic parts of the film also connect with the audience.
Music is another part of King that fans are waiting to hear. When a fan asked him to release a song, SRK said Arijit Singh is still working on the final touches. He described the singer as a perfectionist and said he is taking his time to get the song right.
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.