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'We're The Center's Tasty Tikki': SRK On King Clashing With Avengers Doomsday & Dune Part 3

SRK On King Clashing With Avengers Doomsday & Dune Part 3 ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is not worried about King arriving in theatres just days after two major Hollywood releases, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. During his latest #AskSRK session on X, the superstar reacted to a fan’s question about the busy December release schedule and said he sees King as the “tasty Tikki” in the middle. Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are scheduled to release on December 18, 2026. Shah Rukh Khan’s King, meanwhile, will arrive in theatres on December 24, giving the two Hollywood films a six-day head start. With all three films expected to attract audiences during the Christmas and holiday season, a fan jokingly asked SRK if King felt like the filling in a sandwich and whether its release date could change. SRK responded with humour and made it clear that he is not worried about the competition. “Not at all....Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho....hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain,” he replied. #AskSRK session on X (Photo: X) The actor’s response comes at a time when King is among the most-awaited Hindi films of the year. The film is another major theatrical release for SRK after the success of Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. With Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three releasing six days before it, King will enter theatres during an already busy holiday period.