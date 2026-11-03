ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's King Track Tu Mil Jaaye Becomes Most-Watched Indian Film Song In 24 Hours With 60 Million Views

Shah Rukh Khan's King Track Tu Mil Jaaye Becomes Most-Watched Indian Film Song In 24 Hours ( Photo: Screengrab from the film's song )

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King’s first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, has crossed 60 million views across platforms within 24 hours of its release, making it the most-watched song from an Indian film in a single day. The romantic track was released on November 2, on the superstar’s 61st birthday, and features Shah Rukh alongside Deepika Padukone.

The song has also broken records on YouTube, where it received 36.3 million views in its first 24 hours. With this, it has beaten the previous record held by Shah Rukh’s own song Zinda Banda from Jawan (2023). The track from the action film had received 34.6 million views on YouTube during its first 24 hours.

Tu Mil Jaaye has also crossed the opening-day YouTube view counts of several other popular Indian film songs. These include Gujju Pataka from Satyaprem Ki Katha, which recorded 34 million views, and Jai Shri Ram and Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush, which received 32.2 million and 32.1 million views, respectively. Sikandar Naache from Sikandar had also recorded 31.9 million views in its first 24 hours. However, when it comes to all music releases, including non-film songs, Tu Mil Jaaye is yet to take the top spot. Badshah’s Paagal continues to lead the overall list with 75 million views in 24 hours. Guru Randhawa’s Nain Bengali follows with 71.4 million views, while B Praak’s Filhal 2 - Mohabbat recorded 51 million views. Guru Randhawa and Pitbull’s Slowly Slowly also remains ahead with 38 million views. Speaking of Tu Mil Jaaye, the song marks another on-screen reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The two actors have previously worked together in films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan.