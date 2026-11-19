Shah Rukh Khan Is The Only Indian On Variety's 100 Greatest Movie Stars List; Beats Zendaya, Joaquin Phoenix
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the only Indian on Variety's 100 Greatest Movie Stars list, ranking 92nd ahead of Hollywood stars Zendaya and Joaquin Phoenix.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to feature on Variety’s list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time. Ranked 92nd, the actor has also placed ahead of several Hollywood stars, including Zendaya, Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone.
Released on November 18, the list features 100 actors from different countries and generations who have made a mark in cinema. No other Indian actor, from Bollywood or any regional film industry, has found a place on the list.
Variety has selected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 film Devdas as the most representative work of Khan’s career. The actor played the lead role in the romantic drama, which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher.
Explaining Khan’s place among the greatest movie stars, Variety wrote, “Now in his sixties, Bollywood cinema titan Shah Rukh Khan has held Indian audiences in thrall through more than 90 films across four decades, showing daunting staying power in one of the world's most restlessly churning film industries.”
The magazine also praised his dramatic performances, screen presence and comic timing. These qualities, along with his ability to remain popular across generations, have played an important role in his long career.
Khan’s 92nd position puts him ahead of several well-known Hollywood actors. Joaquin Phoenix is ranked 93rd, Emma Stone is at 94, and Zendaya is placed at 98. Other popular names below him include Sylvester Stallone and Henry Fonda. Robert Pattinson has secured the 83rd position, while Timothee Chalamet is ranked 86th.
Marilyn Monroe has topped the list, followed by Humphrey Bogart at number two and Charlie Chaplin at number three. Jack Nicholson takes the fourth position, while Katharine Hepburn is fifth. Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando, Tom Cruise, Toshiro Mifune and Barbra Streisand complete the top ten.
Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects, the superstar is preparing for his next theatrical release, King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action thriller also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, among others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.