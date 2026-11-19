ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Is The Only Indian On Variety's 100 Greatest Movie Stars List; Beats Zendaya, Joaquin Phoenix

Shah Rukh Khan Is The Only Indian On Variety's 100 Greatest Movie Stars List ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to feature on Variety’s list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time. Ranked 92nd, the actor has also placed ahead of several Hollywood stars, including Zendaya, Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone.

Released on November 18, the list features 100 actors from different countries and generations who have made a mark in cinema. No other Indian actor, from Bollywood or any regional film industry, has found a place on the list.

Variety has selected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 film Devdas as the most representative work of Khan’s career. The actor played the lead role in the romantic drama, which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher. Explaining Khan’s place among the greatest movie stars, Variety wrote, “Now in his sixties, Bollywood cinema titan Shah Rukh Khan has held Indian audiences in thrall through more than 90 films across four decades, showing daunting staying power in one of the world's most restlessly churning film industries.”