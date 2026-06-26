SRK Handles Fan's 'I Love You More Than My Husband' Confession Like Only He Can - Watch
Shah Rukh Khan brought the house down at an event in Mangaluru on June 25.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 26, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Mangaluru: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in the city to attend an event, and as always, the actor drew massive crowds wherever he went. His visit to Karnataka was no different as he brought the house down with his wit and hilarious exchanges with fans, who went berserk catching a glimpse of the superstar.
King Khan greeted the crowd in Tulu with "Encha Ullar?" (How are you?). He then fondly recalled his childhood connection with Mangaluru. Displaying a rare childhood photograph taken in the city when he was a toddler, the actor said, "The only childhood photos I have are taken in Mangaluru. That is why this city is very special to me."
Speaking at the event, the 60-year-old star said he would never forget the warm welcome people gave him from the moment he arrived in Mangaluru until he stepped onto the stage.
The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly SRK's witty reply to a fan who declared that she loved him more than her husband. Without skipping a beat, Shah Rukh quipped, "You should have told me that in private," leaving the audience in splits.
SRK is known for handling female attention with grace and giving dignity to his admirers. His understanding of his fans' love for him is impeccable, and he never trivialises the affection he receives. Appreciating the fan's gesture, Shah Rukh added, "I know it is a matter of speech and I understand your feelings, and I am sure your husband does too. I love you all. I love your husband. I love your family. Thank you so much."
King Khan was in Mangaluru to attend an event hosted by a real estate group. Besides interacting with fans, SRK also performed to some of his biggest chartbusters.
On the film front, Shah Rukh is busy with his upcoming film King. The action drama will mark his daughter Suhana Khan's big-screen debut. SRK is also serving as a producer on the film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles.
King is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release. SRK was last seen on the big screen in the 2023 release Dunki.