ETV Bharat / entertainment

SRK Handles Fan's 'I Love You More Than My Husband' Confession Like Only He Can - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Reply to Fan Who Said She Loves Him More Than Her Husband Wins Hearts ( Photo: ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in the city to attend an event, and as always, the actor drew massive crowds wherever he went. His visit to Karnataka was no different as he brought the house down with his wit and hilarious exchanges with fans, who went berserk catching a glimpse of the superstar. King Khan greeted the crowd in Tulu with "Encha Ullar?" (How are you?). He then fondly recalled his childhood connection with Mangaluru. Displaying a rare childhood photograph taken in the city when he was a toddler, the actor said, "The only childhood photos I have are taken in Mangaluru. That is why this city is very special to me." SRK at an event in Mangaluru (Photo: ETV Bharat) Speaking at the event, the 60-year-old star said he would never forget the warm welcome people gave him from the moment he arrived in Mangaluru until he stepped onto the stage.