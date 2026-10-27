'Qaatil Nahi… Aashiq Hoon': Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Abs in New King Poster
Shah Rukh Khan treated fans with new poster of his upcoming film, King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King is set to release on December 24.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 27, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of his 62nd birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans with a new poster of King. The actor looks his stylish best in the latest poster from his much-anticipated film which will hit screens during Christmas this year.
It's been three years since SRK's last big screen outing in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which released on December 21, 2023. Consequently, the anticipation around King is hitting the roof and release of each promotional asset keeps adding to the buzz. As of now, King is IMDb's second most anticipated Indian film of 2026 after chart topper Ramayana: Part 1.
On Tuesday morning, Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster for King on social media, featuring him in an action-ready avatar. The poster shows him striding out of towering flames with a gun in hand and a red rose tucked between his lips. The image is likely from an action-packed scene from the film. At 61, SRK looks handsome as he flaunts his abs in an unbuttoned brown shirt that exposes his bloodied chest. His latest gritty look has added to the excitement around King.
The poster on Instagram is accompanied by SRK's signature short and witty captions: "Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING".
Meanwhile, King arrives in cinemas on December 24. During the same festive window, Hollywood heavyweights like Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, and Jumanji: Open World will release.
Earlier, the actor addressed the much talked about release clash during an interactive session on X. He replyed to a fan about his film competing with Hollywood holiday releases. King Khan also dismissed fans' concerns about getting "sandwhiched" between Hollywood movies and quipped, "Not at all... Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho... hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain."
For King, SRK reunited with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The film will feature an interesting ensemble including Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Deepika Padukone, and Rani Mukerji. If reports are to anything to go by, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also mark special appearances in the film.
The action thriller is written by Sujoy Ghosh, Anand, Suresh Nair, Sagar Pandya and Abbas Tyrewala. King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.