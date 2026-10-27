ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Qaatil Nahi… Aashiq Hoon': Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Abs in New King Poster

Shah Rukh Khan Unveils King New Poster ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ahead of his 62nd birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans with a new poster of King. The actor looks his stylish best in the latest poster from his much-anticipated film which will hit screens during Christmas this year.

It's been three years since SRK's last big screen outing in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which released on December 21, 2023. Consequently, the anticipation around King is hitting the roof and release of each promotional asset keeps adding to the buzz. As of now, King is IMDb's second most anticipated Indian film of 2026 after chart topper Ramayana: Part 1.

On Tuesday morning, Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster for King on social media, featuring him in an action-ready avatar. The poster shows him striding out of towering flames with a gun in hand and a red rose tucked between his lips. The image is likely from an action-packed scene from the film. At 61, SRK looks handsome as he flaunts his abs in an unbuttoned brown shirt that exposes his bloodied chest. His latest gritty look has added to the excitement around King. The poster on Instagram is accompanied by SRK's signature short and witty captions: "Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING".