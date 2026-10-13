ETV Bharat / entertainment

King Teaser Release: Will Shah Rukh Khan Gift Fans A First Glimpse Of His Action Film On His Birthday?

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday could become even more special for his fans this year, with the teaser of his upcoming film King reportedly set to be released on November 2, 2026. According to a report by a webloid, director Siddharth Anand and the film’s team are planning to unveil the teaser on the actor’s birthday. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the news.

If the plans go ahead, the teaser will give fans their first major look at the much-awaited action film. The report suggests that the teaser will show Shah Rukh Khan in a new look, along with stylish dialogues and large-scale action scenes. The launch is also expected to mark the beginning of the film’s global promotional campaign.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is expected to be an action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a powerful role. The film is said to have a large scale, with action, suspense and music playing important parts in the story. The report also suggests that the makers are aiming to offer a bigger action experience than their previous films, Pathaan and Jawan.

While the makers have not shared the full story yet, reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will play an older underworld figure who becomes a protector and mentor to a young girl. The character is reportedly played by his daughter, Suhana Khan. The story is expected to involve criminals and a major fight against a powerful enemy.

The film also features a star-studded cast, including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal. Kareena Kapoor is also reportedly expected to make a special appearance in a song titled Daddy Cool. Reports suggest that the song may be filmed in South Africa.

When Will King Release In Theatres?

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, during the Christmas holiday period. There were reports that the film was being made on a budget of Rs 450 crore. However, Siddharth Anand later dismissed these claims.