King: Shah Rukh Khan's Fierce Look In New Poster Has An Om Shanti Om Connection
Shah Rukh Khan's intense new poster from King features his rugged look, the "PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI" dialogue and confirms the release date.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is back in a fierce new look for his upcoming film King. The superstar's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, has unveiled a new poster of the action thriller today, September 17. It gives a glimpse of SRK’s intense character.
The poster shows Shah Rukh Khan with salt-and-pepper hair and a scar on his forehead. He has a serious look on his face, while barbed wire can be seen wrapped around his arm.
The words “PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI” appear at the top of the poster, while “AKELA KAAFI HAI” is written at the bottom. The title KING is at the centre in large red letters.
Red Chillies Entertainment shared the poster with the caption, “The ROAR says it all. KING akela hi kaafi hai #KING is ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in cinemas.”
The new poster also brings back a popular Shah Rukh Khan dialogue. “Picture abhi baaki hai” was first made famous by the actor in Om Shanti Om (2007). In King, the line has been used along with “King akela kaafi hai”, giving it a new meaning for the upcoming film.
The dialogue had already caught the attention of fans during a recent #AskSRK session on X. Shah Rukh Khan responded to a fan by saying the line in his signature voice. The new poster now appears to build on that moment as part of the film’s promotions.
While the makers have not revealed the full story of King, the film is expected to be a gritty action thriller. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly playing an older underworld figure who becomes a protector and mentor to a young girl, played by his daughter Suhana Khan. The story is said to involve dangerous criminals and a major conflict with a powerful enemy.
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Siddharth Anand has directed the film, which is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.
There were reports in July that King was being made on a budget of Rs 450 crore. However, Siddharth Anand later dismissed the reports. King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.