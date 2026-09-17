ETV Bharat / entertainment

King: Shah Rukh Khan's Fierce Look In New Poster Has An Om Shanti Om Connection

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is back in a fierce new look for his upcoming film King. The superstar's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, has unveiled a new poster of the action thriller today, September 17. It gives a glimpse of SRK’s intense character.

The poster shows Shah Rukh Khan with salt-and-pepper hair and a scar on his forehead. He has a serious look on his face, while barbed wire can be seen wrapped around his arm.

The words “PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI” appear at the top of the poster, while “AKELA KAAFI HAI” is written at the bottom. The title KING is at the centre in large red letters.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the poster with the caption, “The ROAR says it all. KING akela hi kaafi hai #KING is ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in cinemas.”