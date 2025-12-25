ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan And Rajinikanth Together In Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty's Comment Sparks Buzz

Mithun Chakraborty talking about Shah Rukh Khan has sparked speculation about his cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.

Did Mithun Chakraborty Confirm Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Jailer 2?
Did Mithun Chakraborty Confirm Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Jailer 2? (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : December 25, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST

Hyderabad: Speculation around Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has picked up after actor Mithun Chakraborty made an interesting remark in a recent interview.

Mithun, who is part of the much-awaited sequel, named SRK while talking about a film featuring several top stars. This has led many fans to believe he was referring to Jailer 2, the follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which is set to release in June 2026.

In a viral clip from a Bangla interview, Mithun can be heard saying, "Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar - every big artist features in the film." He does not name the film in the clip, but social media users are convinced it points to Jailer 2.

Earlier, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar confirmed that he will return for the sequel and revealed that his role will be bigger this time. Speaking to a media outlet, he said the story continues from where the first film ended. "It's more than a cameo for me in this film. I've already shot for a day and will resume shooting on January 8, 9, and 10," he shared.

Apart from Mithun and Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan is also expected to make a cameo. Reports suggest the film may feature SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, and Vidya Balan. There are also rumours about Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jackie Shroff joining the cast.

Suraj Venjaramoodu and Santhanam have officially confirmed their involvement. Actress Meghana Raj Sarja has also announced that she will return to Tamil cinema with Jailer 2, playing an important role.

So far, the makers have not revealed any details about the storyline or Rajinikanth’s character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, in the sequel. Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures' Kalanithi Maran. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, with Vijay Kartik Kannan handling cinematography and R Nirmal in charge of editing.

