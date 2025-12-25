Shah Rukh Khan And Rajinikanth Together In Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty's Comment Sparks Buzz
Mithun Chakraborty talking about Shah Rukh Khan has sparked speculation about his cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.
Hyderabad: Speculation around Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has picked up after actor Mithun Chakraborty made an interesting remark in a recent interview.
Mithun, who is part of the much-awaited sequel, named SRK while talking about a film featuring several top stars. This has led many fans to believe he was referring to Jailer 2, the follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which is set to release in June 2026.
In a viral clip from a Bangla interview, Mithun can be heard saying, "Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar - every big artist features in the film." He does not name the film in the clip, but social media users are convinced it points to Jailer 2.
#Jailer2 - #ShahRukhKhan is said to be a part of the film..😮🔥 Confirmed by the Antagonist of the film Mithun chakraborty..🤝 Biggest Ever Casting from #NelsonDilipkumar..💥 Hope he uses them properly like Part 1..✌️— 🔥Sagar AJ Boy ™☝🏻(#WWE AND #AEW Fan Account) (@SagarAJ111) December 25, 2025
Superstar #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/40mjLY1E44
Earlier, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar confirmed that he will return for the sequel and revealed that his role will be bigger this time. Speaking to a media outlet, he said the story continues from where the first film ended. "It's more than a cameo for me in this film. I've already shot for a day and will resume shooting on January 8, 9, and 10," he shared.
Peak Cinema incoming.!!😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥— sb4.editz 👻 (@DinosaurPraBOSS) December 25, 2025
Target : 1000cr for Kollywood 🥵📈💥#Jailer2 || #Mohanlal || #ShahRukhKhan || #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/myHjuQmaoZ
Apart from Mithun and Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan is also expected to make a cameo. Reports suggest the film may feature SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, and Vidya Balan. There are also rumours about Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jackie Shroff joining the cast.
#Jailer2 - megastar #ShahRukhKhan’s involvement in the film has been confirmed by none other than the antagonist, Mithun Chakraborty. @Nelsondilpkumar sir, please don’t disappoint us SRK fans. pic.twitter.com/HaK3yLg10l— वीर (@buckingx_) December 25, 2025
Suraj Venjaramoodu and Santhanam have officially confirmed their involvement. Actress Meghana Raj Sarja has also announced that she will return to Tamil cinema with Jailer 2, playing an important role.
So far, the makers have not revealed any details about the storyline or Rajinikanth’s character, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, in the sequel. Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson and produced by Sun Pictures' Kalanithi Maran. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, with Vijay Kartik Kannan handling cinematography and R Nirmal in charge of editing.
