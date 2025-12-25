ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan And Rajinikanth Together In Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty's Comment Sparks Buzz

Did Mithun Chakraborty Confirm Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Jailer 2? ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Speculation around Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has picked up after actor Mithun Chakraborty made an interesting remark in a recent interview. Mithun, who is part of the much-awaited sequel, named SRK while talking about a film featuring several top stars. This has led many fans to believe he was referring to Jailer 2, the follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which is set to release in June 2026. In a viral clip from a Bangla interview, Mithun can be heard saying, "Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar - every big artist features in the film." He does not name the film in the clip, but social media users are convinced it points to Jailer 2.