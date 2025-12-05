ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Is Scenes In The Square Where SRK-Kajol's DDLJ Statue Joins Century-Old Cinema Legends In London

Shah Rukh Khan And Kajol Unveil Bronze DDLJ Statue At London's Scenes In The Square Trail ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Bollywood's on-screen romantic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited in London to unveil a bronze statue of their iconic characters, Raj and Simran, from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The statue is installed as part of the "Scenes in the Square" public art trail at Leicester Square, and made DDLJ the first Indian film to be represented under this project. Launched in February 2020, Scenes in the Square is a film-themed sculpture trail that invites visitors to rediscover some of the most beloved characters. It features highly recognisable classic and contemporary characters, each immortalised in interactive and expressive bronze statues, some of which even illuminate in the evening for an enhanced cinematic feel. Scenes in the Square celebrates icons from a century of cinema with an interactive statue trail. From the Indian film industry, which is over a century old and rich with iconic films and stars, SRK and Kajol's much-revered film DDLJ joined cinematic icons across eras. This speaks volumes about DDLJ's influence over diaspora communities and beyond. Commissioned by the Heart of London Business Alliance, the installation highlights the global impact of director Aditya Chopra's 1995 blockbuster. The film has completed 30 years this October and remains one of the most successful and influential Indian films ever made.