What Is Scenes In The Square Where SRK-Kajol's DDLJ Statue Joins Century-Old Cinema Legends In London

London's Scenes in the Square expands its iconic film statue trail as SRK and Kajol unveil DDLJ's Raj-Simran, marking the first Indian film inclusion.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 5, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood's on-screen romantic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited in London to unveil a bronze statue of their iconic characters, Raj and Simran, from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). The statue is installed as part of the "Scenes in the Square" public art trail at Leicester Square, and made DDLJ the first Indian film to be represented under this project.
Launched in February 2020, Scenes in the Square is a film-themed sculpture trail that invites visitors to rediscover some of the most beloved characters. It features highly recognisable classic and contemporary characters, each immortalised in interactive and expressive bronze statues, some of which even illuminate in the evening for an enhanced cinematic feel.
Scenes in the Square celebrates icons from a century of cinema with an interactive statue trail. From the Indian film industry, which is over a century old and rich with iconic films and stars, SRK and Kajol's much-revered film DDLJ joined cinematic icons across eras. This speaks volumes about DDLJ's influence over diaspora communities and beyond.
Commissioned by the Heart of London Business Alliance, the installation highlights the global impact of director Aditya Chopra's 1995 blockbuster. The film has completed 30 years this October and remains one of the most successful and influential Indian films ever made.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recreated the film's signature pose during the unveiling ceremony. Dressed in a black suit, SRK stood beside Kajol, who wore an ocean-blue saree, bringing back memories of Simran. Sharing the moment with fans online, Shah Rukh Khan posted visuals from Leicester Square on Instagram and wrote, "Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!"
He continued, "Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London's Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail. A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible. Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…"
Meanwhile, production house Yash Raj Films took to Instagram to share a video of the making of the bronze statue and wrote, "A look behind the scenes at the making of the bronze statue of Raj & Simran now standing proud in London’s Leicester Square. As the first Indian film ever honoured there, this is a moment of immense pride for DDLJ, our team, and fans around the world."
Released in 1995 on a modest budget of Rs 4 crore, it went on to earn over Rs 90 crore worldwide and later crossed Rs 102.5 crore in lifetime collections. The film still holds the record as the longest-running movie in Indian theatre history, with Mumbai's Maratha Mandir screening it daily for decades and celebrating 1,000 consecutive weeks in 2014.
On the global front, DDLJ is one of only three Hindi films featured in 1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die. It ranks twelfth on the British Film Institute's list of Top Indian Films of All Time and was included in the BFI Sight & Sound list of the 1,000 greatest films ever made.
