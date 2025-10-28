ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan And Enrique Iglesias To Team Up For A Song In King? Fans Can't Keep Calm!

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias might be teaming up on a song in SRK's upcoming film, King. The mere possibility of the two icons sharing musical space has driven fans into a tizzy, fueling one of the most talked-about entertainment stories of the week.

The speculation began after an entertainment handle dropped a major hint on X, writing, "Something exciting seems to be brewing - a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK's next biggie #King?" The cryptic post was enough to set social media on fire. Fans instantly flooded the internet with reactions, calling it "a dream crossover between Bollywood and international pop."

Although neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Enrique Iglesias has officially announced the collaboration yet, the excitement surrounding the prospect of this musical alliance still mounts. If the rumours turn out to be true, this would be the first-ever collaboration of the two celebrities.

Enrique Iglesias is currently in India for his two-night concert in Mumbai, marking his return to the country after more than 20 years. The "Hero" hitmaker is performing live on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, the same venue where he last performed in 2004. Tickets for his first concert sold out within hours, which has prompted the organisers to add a second night for fans.