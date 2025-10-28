Shah Rukh Khan And Enrique Iglesias To Team Up For A Song In King? Fans Can't Keep Calm!
Shah Rukh Khan and Enrique Iglesias might collaborate on a song in King, sparking massive fan excitement during Enrique's India visit.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias might be teaming up on a song in SRK's upcoming film, King. The mere possibility of the two icons sharing musical space has driven fans into a tizzy, fueling one of the most talked-about entertainment stories of the week.
The speculation began after an entertainment handle dropped a major hint on X, writing, "Something exciting seems to be brewing - a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK's next biggie #King?" The cryptic post was enough to set social media on fire. Fans instantly flooded the internet with reactions, calling it "a dream crossover between Bollywood and international pop."
Although neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Enrique Iglesias has officially announced the collaboration yet, the excitement surrounding the prospect of this musical alliance still mounts. If the rumours turn out to be true, this would be the first-ever collaboration of the two celebrities.
Enrique Iglesias is currently in India for his two-night concert in Mumbai, marking his return to the country after more than 20 years. The "Hero" hitmaker is performing live on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, the same venue where he last performed in 2004. Tickets for his first concert sold out within hours, which has prompted the organisers to add a second night for fans.
But Enrique's visit isn't just about performing. A per reports, he plans to explore Mumbai's local culture, including stops at Colaba Causeway, the Gandhi Museum, and the Siddhivinayak Temple. According to a newswire, the singer may even extend his stay to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra before heading back.
Reports claim that Enrique is likely to meet Shah Rukh Khan and his family - Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam - during his stay in the city. The Spanish pop star has often spoken about his admiration for Indian cinema, and fans are wondering if this meeting could be the start of something spectacular.
Enrique's Mumbai concerts are also expected to attract several Bollywood celebrities. According to a newswire, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Rasha Thadani are likely to attend. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora are also expected to make an appearance, alongside members of the Ambani family.
READ MORE
Squid Game Star Lee Jung Jae Shares Selfie With 'Respected Icon' Shah Rukh Khan - Fans Go Wild!