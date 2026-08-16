ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Under FDA Scanner Over Advertisement Linked With Pan Masala

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reportedly issued show-cause notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their association with an advertisement that the FDA believes is an indirect promotion of a brand linked to pan masala, a product prohibited in the state.

The regulator has alleged that the campaign amounts to surrogate advertising for a pan masala brand, which is banned in Maharashtra. The action comes as part of the state FDA’s wider crackdown on gutkha and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine.

The show-cause notices were delivered to Ajay Devgn at his residence in Juhu and Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat in Bandra. Tiger Shroff was served the notice through his production company, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.

In the notice issued this week, the FDA has sought an explanation from the actors regarding their involvement in the advertisement, alleging that the campaign creates an indirect association with the pan masala brand and could amount to its surrogate promotion.

The notice stated, “Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale in the State of Maharashtra for a period of one year, with effect from the date specified in the Prohibition Order dated the 13th July, 2026, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra State, under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act, 2006.”