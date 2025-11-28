ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dharmendra's Prayer Meet: SRK's Family, Aishwarya, Salman, Others Attend; Sunny & Bobby Deol Get Emotional

Hyderabad: Several Bollywood celebrities gathered in large numbers to attend the prayer meet of veteran actor Dharmendra, who breathed his last at the age of 89 on November 24. The prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Thursday evening, following the late actor's private funeral earlier this week.

Hosted by the Deol family at the lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra, the event was titled "Celebration of Life" and spanned from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family attended the meet, while Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Nimrat Kaur, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan, and director Anil Sharma were among those seen arriving to offer their respects.

Within the family, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, and Abhay Deol were present through the ceremony, standing together as they greeted mourners. A large framed photograph of Dharmendra, adorned with flowers, formed the emotional centrepiece of the gathering.