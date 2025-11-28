Dharmendra's Prayer Meet: SRK's Family, Aishwarya, Salman, Others Attend; Sunny & Bobby Deol Get Emotional
Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan's family, Aishwarya Rai, and others, were present at Dharmendra's prayer meet, hosted in Mumbai by the Deol family.
Hyderabad: Several Bollywood celebrities gathered in large numbers to attend the prayer meet of veteran actor Dharmendra, who breathed his last at the age of 89 on November 24. The prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Thursday evening, following the late actor's private funeral earlier this week.
Hosted by the Deol family at the lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra, the event was titled "Celebration of Life" and spanned from 5:30 pm to 8 pm. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family attended the meet, while Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Nimrat Kaur, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan, and director Anil Sharma were among those seen arriving to offer their respects.
Within the family, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, and Abhay Deol were present through the ceremony, standing together as they greeted mourners. A large framed photograph of Dharmendra, adorned with flowers, formed the emotional centrepiece of the gathering.
Dharmendra passed away at his home in Mumbai's Juhu after battling ill health for weeks. He had been hospitalised earlier this month and discharged only a few days before his demise. The actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle later the same day of his passing.
Affectionately known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra has delivered several iconic films like Haqeeqat (1964), Anupama (1966), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Sholay (1975), Dream Girl (1977), The Burning Train (1980), and others. Fans can now relish the late actor's presence in his final movie, Ikkis, scheduled to be released this December.
The film also stars Agastya Nanda, who portrays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Dharmendra plays Brigadier Khetrapal, the father of the 21-year-old war hero. Jaideep Ahlawat also features in a key role.
