ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Gaurav Khanna Bullied Me A Lot': Shagun Sharma Shares Her Experience On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Hyderabad: Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning with its 15th season after a two-year break. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show has already completed filming in Cape Town, South Africa. This season will feature a mix of returning contestants and new faces, with tougher stunts and unexpected twists.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, actor Shagun Sharma spoke about her experience on the reality show. During an interview with a newswire, she claimed that fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna bullied her during the shoot.

When asked if there was anyone from the show she would not like to meet again, Shagun said, "I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet." She went on to explain why she felt that way. According to Shagun, Gaurav often targeted her whenever contestants failed to complete a stunt.

Sharing her experience, she said, "He was someone jinhone mujhe bahut bully kiya hai (He was someone who bullied me a lot). If five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, he would pick on me the most. He would say, ‘Yeh to chod deti hai,’ ‘She is weak,’ and ‘Don’t do this’."