'Gaurav Khanna Bullied Me A Lot': Shagun Sharma Shares Her Experience On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Shagun Sharma alleged that Gaurav Khanna bullied her during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, saying he repeatedly singled her out during tasks and called her weak.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 1, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning with its 15th season after a two-year break. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show has already completed filming in Cape Town, South Africa. This season will feature a mix of returning contestants and new faces, with tougher stunts and unexpected twists.
Ahead of the show’s premiere, actor Shagun Sharma spoke about her experience on the reality show. During an interview with a newswire, she claimed that fellow contestant Gaurav Khanna bullied her during the shoot.
When asked if there was anyone from the show she would not like to meet again, Shagun said, "I think Gaurav Khanna is one person I would not want to meet." She went on to explain why she felt that way. According to Shagun, Gaurav often targeted her whenever contestants failed to complete a stunt.
Sharing her experience, she said, "He was someone jinhone mujhe bahut bully kiya hai (He was someone who bullied me a lot). If five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, he would pick on me the most. He would say, ‘Yeh to chod deti hai,’ ‘She is weak,’ and ‘Don’t do this’."
However, Shagun also clarified that she does not want to judge Gaurav based only on his behaviour during the reality show. She said that people often behave differently in such situations and said she was not sure if he is the same person in real life.
The confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 include Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh and Ruhanika Dhawan.
The upcoming season carries the theme "Darr Ka Naya Daur" and promises more challenging stunts than previous editions. Like every season, Rohit Shetty will return as the host and guide contestants through dangerous tasks set against the backdrop of Cape Town.
The contestants have already returned to India after completing the shoot in South Africa, where they frequently shared photos and videos of their time together on social media.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premieres on August 1. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.