ETV Bharat / entertainment

Shabana Azmi Diagnosed With Swine Flu After Joining Student Protest At Jantar Mantar, Misses Mumbai Rally

Hyderabad: After spending three days on the ground with students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Shabana has been diagnosed with swine flu (H1N1). Following which doctors have advised her to remain in complete isolation and take bed rest for the next five days. The actor in a social media post shared that her health condition forced her to miss a scheduled protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday.

On Saturday, sharing an update on her health through social media, the veteran actor informed her followers that she would not be able to attend the Mumbai rally.

"My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I've come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation. I'm receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground. Many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts. I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity," she wrote.

Along with the message, Shabana also shared a link to Naujawan, a poem written by her father, legendary poet Kaifi Azmi, on her Instagram account.

This is not the first health setback she has faced during the agitation. Earlier, the veteran actor suffered an asthma attack after tear gas was used during one of the protest marches.