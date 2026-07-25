Shabana Azmi Diagnosed With Swine Flu After Joining Student Protest At Jantar Mantar, Misses Mumbai Rally
After standing with students at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for three days, Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with swine flu. The veteran actor shared a health update and expressed solidarity with the ongoing student protest.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 25, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST|
Updated : July 25, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: After spending three days on the ground with students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Shabana has been diagnosed with swine flu (H1N1). Following which doctors have advised her to remain in complete isolation and take bed rest for the next five days. The actor in a social media post shared that her health condition forced her to miss a scheduled protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday.
On Saturday, sharing an update on her health through social media, the veteran actor informed her followers that she would not be able to attend the Mumbai rally.
"My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I've come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation. I'm receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground. Many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts. I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity," she wrote.
Along with the message, Shabana also shared a link to Naujawan, a poem written by her father, legendary poet Kaifi Azmi, on her Instagram account.
This is not the first health setback she has faced during the agitation. Earlier, the veteran actor suffered an asthma attack after tear gas was used during one of the protest marches.
Shabana was among the first prominent names from the Hindi film industry to support the ongoing student movement in the national capital. She not only voiced her solidarity online but also joined the widely discussed Chalo Sansad march and walked alongside thousands of protesters headed towards Parliament.
Speaking about why she decided to join the movement, Shabana had said that she and her lyricist husband Javed Akhtar first wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing isssue. When they did not receive a response, she decided to extend her support in person by joining the protest at Jantar Mantar.
The student protest has gained momentum over the past few weeks after educator and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk ended his fast on Thursday night after nearly a month.
On July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, students from across the country gathered in large numbers in Delhi for the Chalo Sansad march called by The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The students are demanding reforms in the education system. Among their key demands are a dialogue with the Centre, reforms in the examination system, compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases against students, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
The Centre and representatives of the CJP are scheduled to hold the third round of talks today.