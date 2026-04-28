September 21 Trailer Offers Emotional Glimpse Of Alzheimer's Ahead Of Cannes 2026 Premiere
The trailer of September 21 highlights Alzheimer's and caregiving struggles, as the film gears up for its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2026.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of September 21 have officially unveiled the trailer of their upcoming drama, offering an emotional and thought-provoking glimpse into a story rooted in love, memory, and responsibility. Directed by Karen Kshiti Suvarna, the Hindi-Kannada film explores the harsh realities of Alzheimer's disease and the silent struggles faced by caregivers. At its core, the film tells the story of a father living with dementia and a son torn between his personal ambitions and his duties toward family.
The trailer keeps things simple yet powerful. It highlights the emotional and physical toll caregiving can take, while also showing the deep bond between a parent and child. Without being overly dramatic, it captures moments that feel real and relatable. Adding to the film's growing buzz, September 21 has been officially selected for the Marche du Film at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026. The film is set to have its world premiere on May 16 at the Palais Theatre, marking a major milestone for the team.
Speaking about the project, director Karen Kshiti Suvarna shared that the film is deeply personal. She said it reflects emotions people often struggle to express, especially the quiet burden carried by caregivers. She also described taking the film to Cannes at this stage in her career as a surreal moment, hoping the story resonates with audiences across cultures.
'SEPTEMBER 21' TEASER OUT NOW – MAY 2026 RELEASE... 22-year-old #KarenKshitiSuvarna makes her directorial debut with #September21, a sensitive story on Alzheimer's.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2026
The film has already attracted attention on the festival circuit, having been showcased in the 'Work-in-Progress'… pic.twitter.com/HRKbycNTsI
Actor Pravin Singh Sisodia revealed that the role pushed him emotionally in new ways. He explained that every scene carries honesty and vulnerability, something the team has tried to bring out in the trailer as well. According to him, it's a story that stays with the viewer long after it ends. Priyanka Upendra, who also plays a key role, described the film as deeply meaningful. She believes the film will leave a strong emotional impact on audiences.
#September21 premieres on May 16, 2026 at Marche Du Film at 79th Cannes film Festival 2026— Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) April 28, 2026
Releasing Pan-India in theatres on May 22, 2026.
Watch the trailer now!
The film also features Zarina Wahab, Ajith Shidhaye, and Amit Behl in important roles. Backed by Visica Films, FMD Productions, HumaraMovie, and Filmsmax, September 21 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026.