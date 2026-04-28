ETV Bharat / entertainment

September 21 Trailer Offers Emotional Glimpse Of Alzheimer's Ahead Of Cannes 2026 Premiere

Hyderabad: The makers of September 21 have officially unveiled the trailer of their upcoming drama, offering an emotional and thought-provoking glimpse into a story rooted in love, memory, and responsibility. Directed by Karen Kshiti Suvarna, the Hindi-Kannada film explores the harsh realities of Alzheimer's disease and the silent struggles faced by caregivers. At its core, the film tells the story of a father living with dementia and a son torn between his personal ambitions and his duties toward family.

The trailer keeps things simple yet powerful. It highlights the emotional and physical toll caregiving can take, while also showing the deep bond between a parent and child. Without being overly dramatic, it captures moments that feel real and relatable. Adding to the film's growing buzz, September 21 has been officially selected for the Marche du Film at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026. The film is set to have its world premiere on May 16 at the Palais Theatre, marking a major milestone for the team.