ETV Bharat / entertainment

September 2026 Theatrical Releases: From Mirzapur - The Movie, Daayra To Haiwaan, Here's What's Hitting Cinemas

Hyderabad: September is shaping up to be an exciting month for movie lovers. Theatres will see a mix of big Hindi releases, regional films and Hollywood titles across different genres. From the return of the popular Mirzapur characters to Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, there is plenty to look forward to.

List of films releasing in September 2026

I'm Game (Sept 3, Malayalam)

Mirzapur The Movie (Sept 4, Hindi)

Onslaught (Sept 4, English)

Mahaprabhu Jagannath (Sept 4, Hindi)

Immortal (Sept 4, Tamil)

The Magic Faraway Tree (Sept 4, English)

Law & Order (Sept 4, Malayalam)

Jeevan Bheema Yojana (Sept 4, Hindi)

Mandaadi (Sept 10, Tamil)

Sardar 2 (Sept 10, Tamil)

Demonte Colony 3 (Sept 10, Tamil)

Fall 2: Deadpoint (Sept 11, English)

Haiwaan (Sept 11, Hindi)

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar (Sept 11, Malayalam)

The Uprising (Sept 11, English)

Don't Trouble The Trouble (Sept 11, Telugu)

It's A Medical Miracle (Sept 18, Malayalam)

Practical Magic 2 (Sept 18, English)

Love Lottery (Sept 18, Hindi)

Resident Evil (Sept 18, English)

Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom (Sept 18, English)

Vibe (Sept 18, Hindi)

Daayra (Sept 18, Hindi)

The Paradise (Sept 24, Telugu)

Avengers: Endgame Encore (Re-Release) (Sept 25, English)

The Vvaan (Sept 25, Hindi)

Heart Of The Beast (Sept 25, English)

Runner (Sept 25, English)

Orijinal (Sept 25, Malayalam)

Dorothy (Sept 25, Tamil)

Forgotten Island (Sept 25, English)

Primetime (Sept 25, English)

Talking about Hindi titles, the month will begin with Mirzapur: The Movie, which arrives in cinemas on September 4. The film brings back several familiar faces from the hit series, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharma. Gurmeet Singh, who has also directed episodes of the series, has directed the film.

Set around the battle for the throne of Mirzapur, the movie promises power struggles, old rivalries and new threats. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. Several other actors from the series are also reprising their roles. The film is positioned as a prequel to the Mirzapur series and brings its crime drama world to the big screen.

The same day, Arshad Warsi will take on a new challenge with Jeevan Bheema Yojana. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the crime comedy thriller marks Warsi's first double role. He plays Jeevan, a financially troubled man, and Bheema, his lookalike who has links to the criminal world.

Jeevan's life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Bheema. He and his wife Yojana come up with a plan involving Bheema's identity and an insurance claim. However, things soon become complicated when they discover Bheema's connection to diamond smuggling and criminals. Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra and Brijendra Kala are also part of the cast.

Another notable Hindi release this month is Haiwaan, which hits theatres on September 11. Directed by Priyadarshan, the crime thriller is a remake of his 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan headline the film, with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in important roles.