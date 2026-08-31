September 2026 Theatrical Releases: From Mirzapur - The Movie, Daayra To Haiwaan, Here's What's Hitting Cinemas
September brings a packed theatrical lineup, with Mirzapur: The Movie, Haiwaan, Daayra, Vibe, The Vvaan and several South and Hollywood releases.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: September is shaping up to be an exciting month for movie lovers. Theatres will see a mix of big Hindi releases, regional films and Hollywood titles across different genres. From the return of the popular Mirzapur characters to Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, there is plenty to look forward to.
List of films releasing in September 2026
- I'm Game (Sept 3, Malayalam)
- Mirzapur The Movie (Sept 4, Hindi)
- Onslaught (Sept 4, English)
- Mahaprabhu Jagannath (Sept 4, Hindi)
- Immortal (Sept 4, Tamil)
- The Magic Faraway Tree (Sept 4, English)
- Law & Order (Sept 4, Malayalam)
- Jeevan Bheema Yojana (Sept 4, Hindi)
- Mandaadi (Sept 10, Tamil)
- Sardar 2 (Sept 10, Tamil)
- Demonte Colony 3 (Sept 10, Tamil)
- Fall 2: Deadpoint (Sept 11, English)
- Haiwaan (Sept 11, Hindi)
- Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar (Sept 11, Malayalam)
- The Uprising (Sept 11, English)
- Don't Trouble The Trouble (Sept 11, Telugu)
- It's A Medical Miracle (Sept 18, Malayalam)
- Practical Magic 2 (Sept 18, English)
- Love Lottery (Sept 18, Hindi)
- Resident Evil (Sept 18, English)
- Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom (Sept 18, English)
- Vibe (Sept 18, Hindi)
- Daayra (Sept 18, Hindi)
- The Paradise (Sept 24, Telugu)
- Avengers: Endgame Encore (Re-Release) (Sept 25, English)
- The Vvaan (Sept 25, Hindi)
- Heart Of The Beast (Sept 25, English)
- Runner (Sept 25, English)
- Orijinal (Sept 25, Malayalam)
- Dorothy (Sept 25, Tamil)
- Forgotten Island (Sept 25, English)
- Primetime (Sept 25, English)
Talking about Hindi titles, the month will begin with Mirzapur: The Movie, which arrives in cinemas on September 4. The film brings back several familiar faces from the hit series, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharma. Gurmeet Singh, who has also directed episodes of the series, has directed the film.
Set around the battle for the throne of Mirzapur, the movie promises power struggles, old rivalries and new threats. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. Several other actors from the series are also reprising their roles. The film is positioned as a prequel to the Mirzapur series and brings its crime drama world to the big screen.
The same day, Arshad Warsi will take on a new challenge with Jeevan Bheema Yojana. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the crime comedy thriller marks Warsi's first double role. He plays Jeevan, a financially troubled man, and Bheema, his lookalike who has links to the criminal world.
Jeevan's life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Bheema. He and his wife Yojana come up with a plan involving Bheema's identity and an insurance claim. However, things soon become complicated when they discover Bheema's connection to diamond smuggling and criminals. Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra and Brijendra Kala are also part of the cast.
Another notable Hindi release this month is Haiwaan, which hits theatres on September 11. Directed by Priyadarshan, the crime thriller is a remake of his 2016 Malayalam film Oppam. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan headline the film, with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in important roles.
The story follows a blind martial artist who tries to protect a young girl from a dangerous killer. Saif plays the central character, while Akshay plays the antagonist. The film combines crime, suspense and action and marks another collaboration between Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar.
September 18 will bring two major Hindi releases. The first is Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The crime thriller is inspired by true events and revolves around crime, justice and punishment.
Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli IPS, while Prithviraj plays DCP Raman Kumar IPS. The film explores the aftermath of a disturbing crime and the different reactions it creates within society. With two police officers at the centre of the story, Daayra is expected to focus on investigation, accountability and the difficult questions surrounding justice.
The same day, Kunal Kemmu's Vibe will also release in theatres. Kemmu has written and directed the action-comedy and also stars in it alongside Preity G Zinta. The story follows two friends who accidentally find themselves caught up in a terrorist plot. What begins as an ordinary day suddenly turns into a mission to save the country.
Preity plays a key character who appears to be in charge of the mission and guides the two unlikely heroes. The film also features debutant Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Yashpal Sharma.
The final week of September will bring The Vvaan: Force of the Forest on September 25. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film blends mythology, supernatural elements and folk thriller. The story follows a rational city-bred man who returns to his ancestral village and enters a forbidden forest despite warnings from the locals.
His decision awakens an ancient divine force and puts the village in danger. The film explores the clash between modern logic and age-old faith. Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar have directed the film.
South And English Films Lined Up
Apart from these Hindi titles, September has several regional and international releases lined up. Malayalam film I'm Game opens on September 3. September 4 will see Tamil film Immortal and Malayalam title Law & Order, along with the Hindi and Odia release Mahaprabhu Jagannath. The animated mythological family film follows young Balram and a group of divine beings as they battle evil and rescue devotees. English releases Onslaught and The Magic Faraway Tree will also arrive on September 4.
Tamil cinema has a busy September ahead. Mandaadi, Sardar 2 and Demonte Colony 3 are scheduled for September 10, while English film Fall 2: Deadpoint and Malayalam title Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar are set to release on September 11. Telugu film Don't Trouble The Trouble also arrives on the same day.
September 18 will see a mix of languages and genres. Malayalam film It's A Medical Miracle, English titles Practical Magic 2, Resident Evil and Shaun The Sheep: The Beast Of Mossy Bottom will release alongside Hindi films Love Lottery, Vibe and Daayra.
The month will close with another busy release week. Telugu film The Paradise is scheduled for September 24. On September 25, audiences can choose from Hindi film The Vvaan, English releases Avengers: Endgame Encore, Heart Of The Beast, Runner, Forgotten Island and Primetime, Malayalam film Orijinal and Tamil film Dorothy.
With action, crime thrillers, comedy, mythology, animation and horror all finding space in the lineup, September promises a varied theatrical experience. For Hindi cinema, the biggest talking points are likely to be the return of Mirzapur to the big screen, the Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan face-off in Haiwaan, Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra, Kunal Kemmu's Vibe and Sidharth Malhotra's supernatural thriller The Vvaan.