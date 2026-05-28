ETV Bharat / entertainment

Selfie Maine Leli Aaj Fame Dhinchak Pooja Ties The Knot; Fans Flood Comments With Song Requests

Hyderabad: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, best known for her viral song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, has entered a new phase in life. The singer and social media personality, whose real name is Pooja Jain, recently got married and surprised fans by sharing glimpses from her wedding celebrations online. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that she chose to hide her husband’s face in the video montage.

Pooja shared a short clip from her wedding on social media and captioned it, “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more.” The video included sweet moments from the varmala ceremony, candid wedding clips and selfies of the bride in her traditional look. Dhinchak Pooja was seen wearing a bright pink bridal outfit paired with heavy jewellery and a large traditional nath.

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. At the same time, many social media users jokingly demanded a special wedding song from the viral singer. Several users also expressed curiosity about the groom since his face was not revealed in the video.