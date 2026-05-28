Selfie Maine Leli Aaj Fame Dhinchak Pooja Ties The Knot; Fans Flood Comments With Song Requests
Viral internet star Dhinchak Pooja announced her marriage with a wedding video; fans demanded a special wedding song.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 28, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, best known for her viral song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, has entered a new phase in life. The singer and social media personality, whose real name is Pooja Jain, recently got married and surprised fans by sharing glimpses from her wedding celebrations online. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that she chose to hide her husband’s face in the video montage.
Pooja shared a short clip from her wedding on social media and captioned it, “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more.” The video included sweet moments from the varmala ceremony, candid wedding clips and selfies of the bride in her traditional look. Dhinchak Pooja was seen wearing a bright pink bridal outfit paired with heavy jewellery and a large traditional nath.
Soon after the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. At the same time, many social media users jokingly demanded a special wedding song from the viral singer. Several users also expressed curiosity about the groom since his face was not revealed in the video.
A comment read, "Ab ganayega SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ." Another read, "Need a wedding track queen." A user wrote, "Phere maine le liye aj …. Sar pe mere shadi ka taaz .. ohhh ahh."
Dhinchak Pooja became a household name during 2016 and 2017 after her song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj went massively viral on the internet. While she had released tracks like Swag Wali Topi and Daaru earlier, it was the selfie song that turned her into one of India’s first major internet sensations. Her unique singing style, catchy lyrics and quirky music videos quickly became meme material online.
Over the years, she released songs such as Dilon Ka Shooter, Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai, and Naach Ke Pagal. Though none matched the popularity of Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, she continued to maintain a loyal fan following despite facing trolling on social media.
Apart from her music videos, Dhinchak Pooja also appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 11 as a wild card contestant. The season was hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, Dhinchak Pooja enjoys a strong social media presence with nearly 788K followers on Instagram.