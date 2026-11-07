Scene vs Mookuthi Amman 2 Day 1 Box Office: Suriya Takes A Clear Lead, Nayanthara's Film Opens Slow
Suriya starrer Scene and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 locked horns at the box office on November 6. On opening day, Suriya starrer takes the lead.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 7, 2026 at 9:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Diwali clash at the Tamil box office has a clear winner on Day 1. Suriya's Scene has opened on a strong note, while Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2: Maha Sakthi has had a modest start. Both films released in theatres on Friday, November 6, 2026, alongside the big pan-India release Ramayana.
The reception of Scene on opening day hints at a potential hat-trick for Suriya, following his blockbuster performance in Karuppu and the success of Vishwanath & Sons. Together, these two films crossed Rs 513 crore worldwide in 2026.
Scene Box Office Collection Day 1
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Scene collected Rs 19.15 crore net in India on its opening day.
- India net: Rs 19.15 crore
- India gross: Rs 22.25 crore
- Overseas gross: Rs 12 crore
- Worldwide gross: Rs 34.25 crore
Scene is a crime comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya aside, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in pivotal roles. The Tamil production was also released in Telugu, and Hindi. The Tamil version was the biggest contributor, earning Rs 16.15 crore net from 4,878 shows at 57.1% occupancy. The Telugu version added Rs 3 crore from 1,289 shows at 47.1% occupancy. Overall, the film recorded 55% occupancy across 6,167 shows, with over 14.31 lakh tickets sold.
When it comes to state-wise performance, Tamil Nadu led with Rs 9.22 crore, followed by Kerala at Rs 5 crore.
The opening also puts Scene ahead of Suriya's previous film Vishwanath and Sons by Rs 2.51 crore on Day 1 worldwide.
Mookuthi Amman 2: Maha Sakthi Box Office Collection Day 1
Nayanthara's fantasy comedy-thriller directed by Sundar C took a far lower lower opening compared to Scene.
As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.88 crore net in India on Day 1.
- India net: Rs 1.88 crore
- India gross: Rs 2.15 crore
- Worldwide gross: Rs 3-4 crore (early estimate)
The Tamil version earned Rs 1.75 crore net from 1,881 shows at 24% occupancy, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 13 lakh from 246 shows. Tamil Nadu was the biggest market, contributing Rs 1.80 crore to the domestic gross. The dubbed versions of Mookuthi Amman 2 were released in Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.
The film features Nayanthara in dual roles as Goddess Mookuthi Amman, alongside Duniya Vijay, Regina Cassandra as the dark sorceress, and Urvashi.
The gap is stark. Scene earned nearly 10 times more than Mookuthi Amman 2 in India on Day 1.
For Scene, the strong advance booking and positive word-of-mouth have worked in its favour. The film has already recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 10.14 crore for Saturday, November 7.
For Mookuthi Amman 2, the road ahead will depend entirely on family audiences and word-of-mouth over the Diwali weekend. The film had a decent pre-release buzz, having crossed Rs 3 crore in advance bookings across six days. But that has not translated into a big opening.
Both films will now face the crucial Saturday-Sunday test, where Diwali footfalls will decide the fate of a release.