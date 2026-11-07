ETV Bharat / entertainment

Scene vs Mookuthi Amman 2 Day 1 Box Office: Suriya Takes A Clear Lead, Nayanthara's Film Opens Slow

Scene vs Mookuthi Amman 2 Day 1 Box Office ( Photo: Film posters )

Hyderabad: The Diwali clash at the Tamil box office has a clear winner on Day 1. Suriya's Scene has opened on a strong note, while Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2: Maha Sakthi has had a modest start. Both films released in theatres on Friday, November 6, 2026, alongside the big pan-India release Ramayana.

The reception of Scene on opening day hints at a potential hat-trick for Suriya, following his blockbuster performance in Karuppu and the success of Vishwanath & Sons. Together, these two films crossed Rs 513 crore worldwide in 2026.

Scene Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Scene collected Rs 19.15 crore net in India on its opening day. India net: Rs 19.15 crore

India gross: Rs 22.25 crore

Overseas gross: Rs 12 crore

Worldwide gross: Rs 34.25 crore Scene is a crime comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan. Suriya aside, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in pivotal roles. The Tamil production was also released in Telugu, and Hindi. The Tamil version was the biggest contributor, earning Rs 16.15 crore net from 4,878 shows at 57.1% occupancy. The Telugu version added Rs 3 crore from 1,289 shows at 47.1% occupancy. Overall, the film recorded 55% occupancy across 6,167 shows, with over 14.31 lakh tickets sold. When it comes to state-wise performance, Tamil Nadu led with Rs 9.22 crore, followed by Kerala at Rs 5 crore. The opening also puts Scene ahead of Suriya's previous film Vishwanath and Sons by Rs 2.51 crore on Day 1 worldwide. Mookuthi Amman 2: Maha Sakthi Box Office Collection Day 1