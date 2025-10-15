ETV Bharat / entertainment

SC Seeks Response Of Ilaiyaraaja's Firm On Plea By Sony Entertainment In Copyright Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of Ilaiyaraaja Music N Management Pvt Ltd (IMMA) on a plea of Sony Entertainment, seeking to transfer to the Bombay High Court a fresh copyright dispute instituted, in the Madras High Court, by the music composer’s firm. The apex court, in July, this year, had dismissed a plea of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja seeking to transfer a copyright dispute involving over 500 of his musical compositions from the Bombay High Court to the Madras High Court.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sony Entertainment, submitted that a fresh lawsuit has been instituted by the IMMA in the high court after the top court dismissed a similar case.

Singhvi contended before the bench that he is a music composer and his client purchased the rights of his music. He added that now a fresh lawsuit has been filed in the Madras High Court.