SC Seeks Response Of Ilaiyaraaja's Firm On Plea By Sony Entertainment In Copyright Dispute
A bench led by CJI Gavai ordered to issue a notice after advocate Abhishek Singhvi argued Sony had purchased the rights of Ilaiyaraaja's music.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response of Ilaiyaraaja Music N Management Pvt Ltd (IMMA) on a plea of Sony Entertainment, seeking to transfer to the Bombay High Court a fresh copyright dispute instituted, in the Madras High Court, by the music composer’s firm. The apex court, in July, this year, had dismissed a plea of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja seeking to transfer a copyright dispute involving over 500 of his musical compositions from the Bombay High Court to the Madras High Court.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sony Entertainment, submitted that a fresh lawsuit has been instituted by the IMMA in the high court after the top court dismissed a similar case.
Singhvi contended before the bench that he is a music composer and his client purchased the rights of his music. He added that now a fresh lawsuit has been filed in the Madras High Court.
Singhvi argued that the ongoing dispute pertains to rights the company had legitimately purchased and that Ilaiyaraaja’s firm was attempting to re-litigate issues already settled in Bombay.
After hearing submissions, the apex court said, "Issue notice… returnable in six weeks". Singhvi said the “cause of action is different” in each case and that the fresh suit filed in Madras concerns “different films” from those involved in the Bombay proceedings.
Singhvi requested a stay from the top court, citing the ex-parte nature of the Madras proceedings. The CJI said, “Make your prayer to the court and you are already represented there.” Earlier, the bench did not agree to the submissions of the musician that the case be transferred to the Madras High Court. Ilaiyaraaja is one of India’s most prolific composers with over 7,500 songs across 1,500 films.
