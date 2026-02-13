SC Directs Release Of Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s Wife Shwetambari In Alleged Cheating Case
The top court granted bail to film maker Vikram Bhatt's wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, in a cheating case.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Shwetambari Bhatt, wife of film director Vikram Bhatt, who is lodged in the central jail in Udaipur in connection with an alleged multi-crore fraud case.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi represented Shwetambari Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt before the bench. The bench issued notices to complainant Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF and Fertility Centre and a resident of Udaipur, and the Rajasthan government.
The counsel appearing for the complainant submitted that it was a case of cheating of Rs 44 crores. Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, submitted before the bench that the Rajasthan police came to their Mumbai residence and arrested both of them from there. Rohatgi pressed for interim bail at least for the wife at the present stage.
The bench queried, is the criminal case a method to recover the dues? The CJI observed that, unfortunately, they (petitioners) have not sought quashing of the FIR, and asked, "How Rajasthan has been chosen? Very unfortunate."
Rohatgi contended before the bench that the complainant wanted movies to be made about himself and emphasised that both movies flopped. "It is not my fault. Can't put the director and his wife in jail", said Rohatgi.
"The whole family is sought to be roped in and jailed," Rohatgi submitted.
After brief submissions in the matter, the bench directed that Shwetambari Bhatt be released on interim bail immediately. When the respondent's counsel submitted that it cannot be presumed that a woman would not commit a crime, the bench asked, "You want us to release both of them on bail?"
The bench issued notice on the petition filed by Shwetambari and Vikram challenging the order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, which declined to grant them bail.
The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on February 19, 2026. An FIR was registered on November 17 at the Bhupalpura police station in Udaipur.
The complaint was filed by Murdia, owner of Indira IVF and associated with Indira Entertainment LLP. He alleged that he was induced to invest over ₹30 crore in a proposed biopic of his late wife and later in four film projects collectively budgeted at ₹47 crore, with promises of high returns.
The complaint alleged that while over ₹42 crore was transferred, only two films were produced and released. The third project was allegedly incomplete, and the fourth had not commenced, with allegations that funds meant for production were diverted.
