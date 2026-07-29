ETV Bharat / entertainment

SC Clears Release Of Film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Says 'Animation Is for Children'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea by the Odisha government against the release of the film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, observing that creativity thrives in the country and animation is meant for children.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. After hearing arguments, the bench declined to modify its earlier order which allowed the release of the film. The bench observed that animation is a new form of art created for children and cannot be curtailed because of such petitions.

"There is creativity in the country. Animation is for the purpose of children. Nobody is now reading books. These things should not come in the way of art," said the bench. The bench was hearing a plea by the Odisha government challenging the release of the animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' after it was granted screening clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On July 27, the Odisha government, while urging the apex court to examine the matter, argued that the release would cause a law-and-order situation in the state. Earlier, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan permitted the all-India release of the animated film on or after July 28 post Lord Jagannath Yatra festivities.