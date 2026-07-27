SC Agrees To Examine Plea Challenging Release Of Animated Film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath'
The bench led by CJI Surya Kant noted the Odisha government's contention that the release would cause a law-and-order situation in the state.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 27, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine on Tuesday a plea by the Odisha government challenging the release of the animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' after it was granted screening clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench noted the Odisha government's contention that the release would cause a law-and-order situation in the state. The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, agreed to list the matter for hearing on Tuesday.
Earlier, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan permitted the all-India release of the animated film on or after July 28 post Lord Jagannath Yatra festivities.
The bench led by Justice Nagarathna noted that the animated movie was based on a web series already released on YouTube, and that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had granted clearance for its screening. The film producers had challenged an order from the Orissa High Court that restrained Ele Animations Pvt Ltd from releasing the film.
The high court observed that objections raised over its portrayal of Lord Jagannath require detailed judicial scrutiny before the film can be exhibited. The high court bench passed the interim order while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Mahesh Kumar Sahu of Angul, along with Dr Pramod Kumar Acharya of Puri and Umashankar Acharya of Nimapada. The plea sought cancellation of the film’s certification by the CBFC and a direction restraining its public screening in Odisha.
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