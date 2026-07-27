ETV Bharat / entertainment

SC Agrees To Examine Plea Challenging Release Of Animated Film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine on Tuesday a plea by the Odisha government challenging the release of the animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' after it was granted screening clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The bench noted the Odisha government's contention that the release would cause a law-and-order situation in the state. The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, agreed to list the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Earlier, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan permitted the all-India release of the animated film on or after July 28 post Lord Jagannath Yatra festivities.