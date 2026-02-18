ETV Bharat / entertainment

Save Box Scam: ED Attaches Actor Jayasurya's Assets Worth Rs 39 Lakh

Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated strict action against actor Jayasurya in connection with the multi-crore financial fraud involving the online auction app 'Save Box'. The ED attached assets worth Rs 39 lakh belonging to the actor following findings that he received "tainted money" amassed through the scam.

Jayasurya served as the brand ambassador for the Save Box app. Based on a preliminary investigation, the ED believes that most of the money received by the actor was sourced from funds defrauded from investors. The probe is currently being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jayasurya had previously been questioned twice at the ED office in Kochi regarding this matter. Reports suggest that the actor may be arrayed as an accused in the case.

The ED found that approximately Rs 1 crore had reached the bank accounts of Jayasurya and his wife, Saritha, in connection with the Save Box investment scam. This amount was transferred from the account of the main accused, Swafiq Rahim. However, Jayasurya testified that this money was the remuneration for his services as the company's brand ambassador.

What is the Save Box scam?