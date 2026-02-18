Save Box Scam: ED Attaches Actor Jayasurya's Assets Worth Rs 39 Lakh
Jayasurya served as the brand ambassador for the Save Box app. The ED found that the actor received the tainted money amassed through the scam.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 18, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated strict action against actor Jayasurya in connection with the multi-crore financial fraud involving the online auction app 'Save Box'. The ED attached assets worth Rs 39 lakh belonging to the actor following findings that he received "tainted money" amassed through the scam.
Jayasurya served as the brand ambassador for the Save Box app. Based on a preliminary investigation, the ED believes that most of the money received by the actor was sourced from funds defrauded from investors. The probe is currently being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jayasurya had previously been questioned twice at the ED office in Kochi regarding this matter. Reports suggest that the actor may be arrayed as an accused in the case.
The ED found that approximately Rs 1 crore had reached the bank accounts of Jayasurya and his wife, Saritha, in connection with the Save Box investment scam. This amount was transferred from the account of the main accused, Swafiq Rahim. However, Jayasurya testified that this money was the remuneration for his services as the company's brand ambassador.
What is the Save Box scam?
The Save Box app started its operation with the assurance that electronic items like laptops and mobile phones could be won successfully from auctions at very low prices. Swafiq Rahim, a native of Thrissur, is the prime accused in the case. To participate in the auctions, users had to purchase "coins" using real money. However, many participants neither received the auctioned products nor got their money back. In complaints registered in Thrissur alone, a fraud of Rs 43 lakh has been identified.
Influence in the film industry
Save Box attracted the public by conducting massive promotional campaigns using celebrities. The app was advertised as India's first-ever bidding app. While the actor maintains that the remuneration he received as a brand ambassador was legal, the investigative agency argues that the funds used for these payments were the proceeds of fraud.
The ED had earlier questioned Jayasurya's wife, Saritha, in this case. The probe is ongoing as the ED officials seek more clarity on the financial transactions.