ETV Bharat / entertainment

Satluj Writer Rejects 'Anti-India' Tag, Asks Why Film Is Targeted When The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story Exist

Satluj Writer Rejects 'Anti-India' Tag, Asks Why Film Is Targeted When The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story Exist ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The sudden removal of Diljit Dosanjh's political drama Satluj from ZEE5 has sparked fresh debate, with the film's writer Niren Bhatt questioning why the movie is being treated differently from other politically sensitive films. Satluj, which was earlier titled Panjab '95, premiered on ZEE5 on Friday after being stuck in censorship issues for nearly four years. However, just two days later, the film disappeared from the platform without any official explanation. Now, speaking about the controversy, Niren Bhatt has strongly rejected claims that the film could be used as "anti-India" propaganda. Responding to reports that the administration feared the film could be misused by anti-India groups, Bhatt said, "That argument simply does not hold. If The Kashmir Files can exist, if The Kerala Story can exist, why can they exist without being labelled tools for international forces? Why is our film the chosen one that will suddenly be misused by extreme elements? You cannot jump to far-fetched, paranoid conclusions just to suppress a straightforward biography. It makes absolutely no sense."