ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Honey Trehan On Satluj Reaching Every Village In Punjab: 'They Said My Film Would Divide People, It Did The Opposite'

Despite being officially blocked, the controversy has triggered the Streisand effect, leading to widespread unofficial screenings. “It all started when Diljit posted a video saying the film is releasing on Zee5 but it would have been better if we could have seen this film in theaters. After watching Diljit’s post some people installed big LED screens and projectors in villages. They said the film is an emotion… 'Diljit, you said this film should have been released in theaters, so we have lifted and brought theaters in Pind…' From here it all started,” states Trehan.

“We used to do ardas (prayer in Sikhism) hoping this film gets a theatrical release but the almighty said, 'Why are you ranting theater, theater? Run this film in every gurudwara in the country,'" says Trehan, who has strongly rejected allegations that the film is propaganda or could divide Hindus and Sikhs. "They said my film would divide people, but it actually did the opposite."

Set in the 1990s, the film captures Punjab during a violent insurgency when the region functioned largely as a police state. Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh stars as Khalra, a bank manager who blows the whistle on corrupt Punjab police officers. After noticing that thousands of civilians were being indiscriminately picked up, branded as "militants," and killed in staged encounters, Khalra began a forensic investigation. By meticulously digging through municipal logs, securing RTI-like documents, and tracking cremation firewood usage, he uncovered evidence of thousands of illegal, state-sanctioned cremations to dispose of the disappeared. The film addresses the political oppression and police excesses of the era, which made it the target of extensive censorship—leading to a four-year battle for release.

“The establishment wasted three-and-a-half years and never gave me the certificate saying that this film will create a law and order situation. I really want to ask the government what this film has actually done? This film has got the entire Punjab together under one umbrella. The film is receiving so much love from every person be it any religion, caste, creed... They are all watching the film together while having Langar. Khalra has reached every home, probably those people wouldn’t have seen the film in theaters or digitally. Not everybody can afford that but now in almost every village of Punjab, women, children, rich, poor, Hindu, Muslim… Everybody is sitting together and watching Satluj. Now the film is reaching every home. Had it been released in theaters, probably many people wouldn't have watched it,” says Trehan.

The film (originally titled Punjab '95) sheds light on the insurgency period of the 1980s and 1990s, focusing on Khalra's efforts to expose thousands of secrets, extrajudicial cremations of unclaimed bodies by police. The film, now officially banned, was removed without warning on July 5. It had been blocked from release since 2022. The film spent over three years in limbo after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded 127 cuts and edits to police references. When the board's demands were not met, the filmmakers changed the title to Satluj and quietly released the uncut version on the OTT platform ZEE5. Within 48 hours, the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting intervened, ordering ZEE5 to take the film down globally, citing that it bypassed mandatory certification and raised security concerns.

After the film Satluj (embroiled in a censorship and national security controversy) — based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra — was abruptly pulled from an OTT platform post premiering; political and religious organisations have organised widespread public screenings of the film in villages and towns across Punjab. In what one may call "grassroots screenings" with community outfits, political groups, and religious bodies stepping in to project the film in public spaces. Director Honey Trehan states that the film is serving as a healing "balm" for the state and is bringing Hindus and Sikhs together to peacefully view and discuss a sensitive part of their shared history.

After the film was canned or removed on Sunday, July 5th from India, an IDC Committee (Inter-Departmental Committee) was formed and they sent a letter to the producers saying they will continue the ban. “I never expected this to happen because there is a process in filmmaking that a common man doesn’t understand. After telling the producer what is the story and what is the world that a director wants to explore, we give the script to the producer who sends the script to the law firms to get it legally vetted. Then the producer’s lawyers suggest what can be shown and what cannot be shown. Once that back and forth happens and if the law firm gives a clean chit to the producer saying he can risk his money on the project that is when the producer puts his money in the film. It is a huge amount of money that is riding but due to some stupidity and whatever the reason our film is stuck even as we were legally cleared before making the film and after making the film, there was clearance from the High Court as well,” explains Trehan.

In Satluj, Diljit Dosanjh plays human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra (Photo: Special arrangement)

He furthers, “There is no CBFC certificate required for an OTT release, then what is happening? This is arm-twisting, no? I really don’t know what the issue is; we will never get to know... it is all political. The court of law doesn’t have any problem with the film. I am a law-abiding citizen; I will follow what the court of law says. I have always said that CBFC suggested 127 cuts, I am not refusing to make those cuts; I am only requesting the legitimate reason for the cuts. It is my constitutional right to know the reason. But if somebody wants me to make these cuts to help the personal politics of few people and to make some people happy, I am not that kind of a filmmaker, I will never do that. Suddenly you turn around and say you cut all this, put this... it can’t happen. Then you go and make your own film. Had I agreed to impose those 127 cuts I would have been left with the trailer and had I given the trailer for censorship, they would have given 127 cuts even on the trailer.”

When asked what the main objections were and what seemed to be the agenda behind so many cuts, Trehan says, “I could not see any legitimate reason to make those changes. They wanted to remove ‘Punjab’. The CBFC said, instead of saying Punjab, why don’t you say yahan (here) and wahan (there). They didn’t want us to say ‘Punjab Police’. We were told we can’t say Delhi, desh (country), system, state… They said don’t use the words extrajudicial, judiciary, law… We were even told not to name Indira Gandhi. There is a line in the movie which says, Indira Gandhi ko marrey 11 saal ho chukkey hain aur Punjab sarkar ko banney teen… (It is 11 years since Indira Gandhi died and three years since the new government came to power in Punjab). This is factual… Mrs Gandhi was killed in 1984 and Satluj, which was then named Punjab 95, is set in the year 1995 – the year Khalra was abducted and killed."

"For any filmmaker, it’s very important that his work be seen" - Honey Trehan on Satluj (Photo: Special arrangement)

Talking about his intent to make the film, Honey shares, "The film is not about Khalra’s politics, my film is based on him, and their first demand is to remove his name from the film. I will call Jaswant Singh as Jaswant Singh only... to support the dirty politics of a few people I cannot remove his name. Tomorrow the same people will say – ‘Arre what film you have made, you can’t call the person by the same name’. My film is about exposing human rights violations and the "Punjab Deep State". If any action is taken in a State, it is only done by the politicians. I am not even against their politics. I am giving them the benefit of doubt… if I want to run my film, they want to run the country. Probably they have their own reasons. But we live in a democratic country… Now Satluj is not Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic, I am telling the story of the insurgency period through Khalra. If you notice for 50 minutes of the film Khalra is not even there in it, he is not there in the second half and he comes only in the last 15 minutes."

Satluj spent over three years in limbo after CBFC demanded 127 cuts (Photo: Special arrangement)

“When the producer called me to say that we have to go ahead with 127 cuts, I never said to not release the film. I said I can understand that your money is stuck. You can go ahead with these cuts if your conscience allows, but my only demand was to not associate me and Diljit with the film if those cuts are imposed because that is not the film I have made. Let them say the film is directed and edited by CBFC and those government officials who want to impose cuts and ban,” the director adds. Trehan says he did research and writing sometime in 2020, “but I didn’t have to do a lot of research because I come from Tarn Taran. I have grown up in this kind of atmosphere and seen these kinds of things happening in my neighbourhood and extended families. People have gone through much worse,” he says.

Honey Trehan on sets of Satluj (Photo: Special arrangement)

When asked how he arrived at the number of 25,000 killings, which has been objected by Committee members saying it is an exaggerated figure, Trehan says, “My film belongs to Khalra… go on YouTube to hear his speeches wherein he is talking about 25,000 people getting abducted and killed. I will depict his truth but as a responsible citizen and filmmaker. In my film I have said an estimated 25000. They are saying 5000 to 8000 which is fine, that is why I am saying "estimated." This time I am depicting Khalra’s truth. I am not liable to answer anybody. They are telling me I am showing half-truth, but this is the situation when I show half-truth, you show the full truth, so what will happen? They are saying our 35000 Hindus died, now there is no data on that. I have shown two to three years of Khalra’s life… I have made the film only on that chapter, I haven’t made a film on his life. It is not a biopic.”

“The film is just about this person who gets this news about some people missing, while probing into it, he finds the larger data. And then he goes to Indian courts where nothing happens. He chose to go to the United Nations and they told him that unknowingly you have put your life in danger, you might get killed. Take asylum and stay here. Khalra refused, saying if he takes asylum, this mission will die. The people of Punjab will not trust anybody, they really need healing. He came back. He was asked to think about it and Khalra had said, ‘Veer-ji the time has come. The time has come to die’. When you are alone with no responsibilities you can take that extra step, but when you have your wife, seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son, you really need a lot of courage to stand up for the truth. Even when he was abducted, he was given an option to strike off a policeman’s name then they would help him leave the country and help him settle in Canada, London or the US... But he chose to stand by the people of Punjab," says Trehan.

Honey Trehan with Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Satluj sets (Photo: Special arrangement)

He furthers, "From those 25,000 people he never segregated or discriminated that there are 8000 Hindus then let me leave this mission. His fight was for an estimated 25,000 abductions that included people from all castes, jati, samaj… These people are saying he was fighting for his people… Who told them? It is their interpretation that he was trying to search for only Sikhs. The film is not talking about that. The politicians who say, ‘Punjab kay Hinduon, kab jagogey?’ (When will the Hindus of Punjab awaken?) They are deaf and dumb. They need to watch Satluj again and again. In the movie, when the new chief minister arrives, M.S. Bitta (Chairman of the All-India Anti-Terrorist Front) and former Punjab Police DGP K.P.S. Gill (both prominent figures in Punjab’s counter-insurgency) tells him that militancy has been eliminated in Punjab, and that it is he who did this. And the chief minister responds, ‘You have done the right thing, but now let bureaucracy take over, because I don’t want this state to be a police state anymore.’ Everything is being said clearly, but I am not a filmmaker who beats the drum,” says Trehan.

"When the producer called me to say that we have to go ahead with 127 cuts, my only demand was to not associate me and Diljit with the film," - Honey Trehan (Photo: Special arrangement)

“I doubt if anything will happen, their ego is big. Now CBFC and I & B Ministry have taken it on their ego. But I am very excited, actually. At least this film could be released officially for two and a half days and people could watch it. For any filmmaker, it’s very important that his work be seen. I never expected this kind of response though I was confident and knew that the film and its message were very important, the love and appreciation I got is beyond my expectation. I don’t see the film’s fate as a ‘banned movie’ because that goes against freedom of speech and democracy. I never thought that Satluj would become a movement so quickly and that people would start downloading it. The love, appreciation and encouragement are overwhelming,” says Trehan.