ETV Bharat / entertainment

Satluj Controversy Explained: Who Said What After Diljit Dosanjh's Film Was Removed From ZEE5 Over 'Security Concerns'

Director Honey Trehan later thanked Varma for supporting the film and encouraging filmmakers like him.

Appealing to authorities, he added, "SATLUJ is a film that has to be seen, shown, discussed, debated and not ENCOUNTERED like the victims in the film... Please don't do to SATLUJ what has been done to JASWANT SINGH KHALRA."

Varma said that the controversy surrounding the film only proved how powerful art can challenge those in authority. "The various issues surrounding its exhibition and publication prove that any art which makes the powerful uncomfortable has done its job."

He also praised Honey Trehan for avoiding sensationalism. "Instead of sensationalising the horror, the film unfolds like a slow-burn investigative thriller... This restraint makes the brutality of the subject matter hit that much harder."

"Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film, but a deep wound that will never heal... This is cinema used as confrontation, where @diljitdosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest-thumping heroism."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also strongly backed the film after watching it. Calling Satluj "a deep wound that will never heal," he praised Diljit Dosanjh's restrained performance and Honey Trehan's direction.

She said those memories were exactly why such stories should continue to be told. "Those memories are precisely why I don't believe we should become so uncomfortable with difficult chapters of our history that we stop telling stories about them."

Sharing her memories on X, she wrote, "I grew up in Punjab during the brutal years of militancy. I remember reading newspaper headlines about buses being stopped and innocent passengers being pulled out and killed. I also remember accounts of young men being picked up, detained and tortured, despite having nothing to do with the movement."

Actor Gul Panag, who grew up in Punjab during the years of militancy, also supported the film.

He ended his post by appreciating Honey Trehan and Diljit Dosanjh. "Outstanding work by @HoneyTrehan and @diljitdosanjh for bringing the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra to the world. His courage deserves to be remembered."

Harbhajan also spoke about the responsibility of law enforcement. "A police officer's duty is to protect innocent lives, not to abuse power. Khalra's courage exposed evidence of alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations... Punjab's mothers are still waiting for answers. Many families are still waiting for justice. Truth cannot remain buried forever."

He wrote, "Jallianwala Bagh stands as one of history's greatest massacres. It was carried out by a colonial regime. But the question that haunts me after watching Jaswant Singh Khalra is different: What is more painful than oppression by an outsider? When those entrusted to protect their own people are accused of becoming the source of their greatest fear."

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also shared his thoughts after watching Satluj. Posting on X, he praised the film for highlighting Jaswant Singh Khalra's courage and the importance of seeking justice.

Diljit also shared that he became emotional after watching the final edit. "When I watched the final edited version in 2023, I got goosebumps. I couldn't hold back my emotions, and I cried a lot after seeing it."

Looking back at the film's difficult journey, he said the team had spent years bringing it to life. "Our shooting was stopped. It took us a long time to start the film. After the edit, the film was stuck for four years. I was with the film for two years, while Honey paaji gave six years to it. The whole team worked so hard on the film."

Diljit also expressed happiness that the film had introduced a younger generation to Jaswant Singh Khalra's story. "Today's youth is talking about Jaswant Singh Khalra. Every home is talking about Jaswant Singh Khalra. You can trouble me as much as you want. I am with Punjab till the day I die."

Despite the setback, the actor said he felt relieved that the film had at least reached viewers. "But I'm happy and relieved that the film finally reached the audience. Many people have already downloaded it. Once anything lands online, it never gets deleted. I saw a video from Rajasthan where people were watching the film. Please show it to your friends and everyone around you," he said.

"That's why we didn't promote the film. It was best to release the film online without any promotion. If we had promoted it, the film would probably not have been released at all," he said.

Diljit revealed that the makers had deliberately avoided promoting the film before its release because they were unsure how long it would remain available online.

"I came live on Instagram to thank people for watching Satluj. What I had feared actually happened. I thought the film would be taken down by Monday, but it happened sooner than expected," he said.

Soon after Satluj disappeared from ZEE5, Diljit addressed fans during an Instagram Live session. The actor said that the team's biggest fear had eventually come true.

Who Said What After Satluj Was Taken Down?

The takedown triggered strong reactions from across the country. Diljit Dosanjh said he had expected the film to be removed, while former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actor Gul Panag, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, writer Niren Bhatt, political leaders and legal experts questioned the decision. Many argued that difficult chapters of history should be debated rather than suppressed, while others argued that the issue involved larger concerns about public order and national security.

The removal has sparked a nationwide debate. While the government cited "security concerns" and asked the platform to take down the film, several filmmakers, actors, politicians, lawyers and public figures have come out in support of Satluj. At the same time, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has decided that the matter will now be examined by an Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), which looks into complaints related to content published on OTT platforms and digital media.

Hyderabad: Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj had barely started its journey on OTT when it found itself at the centre of another controversy. The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 after remaining stuck for nearly three years over censorship issues. But just two days later, it disappeared from the platform.

The film's writer, Niren Bhatt, also questioned why Satluj was being treated differently from other politically sensitive films.

Rejecting claims that the film could be used as "anti-India" propaganda, he said, "That argument simply does not hold. If The Kashmir Files can exist, if The Kerala Story can exist, why can they exist without being labelled tools for international forces? Why is our film the chosen one that will suddenly be misused by extreme elements?"

He also expressed disappointment over the lack of communication from the authorities. According to Bhatt, the makers were never clearly told what exactly was wrong with the film. He said that even after years of delays and the film's eventual removal from ZEE5, no proper explanation had been provided about which parts of the film were considered objectionable.

Political Leaders And Legal Experts React

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said banning the film was not the right solution. "I do not believe banning the film was the right solution... A film like this reflects on such issues and brings opportunity for reform. In my view, it should be screened, not banned."

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) also objected to the film's removal. Its president, Harmeet Singh Kalka, said the film highlighted Jaswant Singh Khalra's efforts to expose alleged human rights violations and announced plans to organise public screenings and educational seminars so that more people could learn about his story.

Advocate Navkiran Singh, who had represented Khalra's wife in the legal battle, also criticised the decision. "Removing the film is wrong. Satluj was first subjected to cuts, and then its title was changed. What the film shows is the truth."

He also dismissed the argument that the film could encourage pro-Khalistan sentiment. "This film will not fuel any pro-Khalistan sentiment."

Former IAS officer KBS Sidhu, however, offered a more cautious view. While acknowledging that the story shown in the film was based on facts established during the CBI investigation, he suggested that the authorities may have acted because of concerns over public order.

"Perhaps the film was removed because of concerns about public order. Such issues can sometimes be interpreted in different ways and could potentially give fresh traction to Khalistan-related narratives."

Film critic Nirmal Sandhawalia argued that governments, regardless of which political party is in power, often become uncomfortable when films question alleged misuse of state power. According to him, Satluj highlights a sensitive period in Punjab's history, and that could be one of the reasons why it faced repeated hurdles.

Punjabi filmmaker Darshan Aulakh also expressed disappointment over the film's removal. He said Satluj showed that filmmakers do not always have complete freedom over where or how their films are exhibited. Referring to Diljit's earlier concerns, he said the actor's fear that the film would eventually disappear from the platform had unfortunately come true.

Former Punjabi University professor and film critic Dr Rajinder Pal Singh Brar offered a broader perspective. He said there may not be a single reason behind the controversy. Instead, political, social and industry-related factors could all have contributed to the decision.

According to Dr Brar, some believe that government institutions may have viewed the film as too sensitive because it depicts the police, official records and state institutions in a controversial light. He also suggested that the intense attention surrounding Diljit Dosanjh and the possibility of pressure from different industry groups could have influenced the situation.

He added that some people even believe the controversy itself may have increased public interest in the film, although there is no evidence to support that theory.

Panthic leader Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad also supported the film, saying cinema plays an important role in preserving history. According to him, changing a film's title or imposing restrictions cannot erase historical events, and films like Satluj help bring difficult truths before the world.

While reactions to the film's removal continued to pour in, the controversy has also brought back several old questions. If OTT platforms do not require certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), why was Satluj removed? How did the film finally make its way to streaming after years of delay? And what exactly happened behind the scenes?

Film's Title Changes: From Ghallughara To Punjab '95 And Finally Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP along with MacGuffin Pictures, the film tells the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the human rights activist who documented the alleged illegal disappearances and secret cremations of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994. Khalra was abducted in 1995 and was never seen again. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder, and two years later their sentence was enhanced to life imprisonment.

The film was originally titled Ghallughara. When the makers submitted it to the CBFC for theatrical certification in 2022, the board reportedly took several months to review it. It eventually asked the makers to make 21 cuts and also directed them to change the title to Punjab '95.

The filmmakers were unhappy with the decision and challenged it in the Bombay High Court. During the legal process, the film was reportedly referred to the CBFC's Revising Committee, which allegedly increased the number of suggested cuts from 21 to over 120. According to the makers, they were also asked to remove references to the Punjab Police, change several dialogues, remove Gurbani recitations and even change the name of Jaswant Singh Khalra.

The filmmakers maintained that making so many changes would destroy the essence of the story. As a result, the film remained unreleased in India for years.

The controversy also affected its international journey. Punjab '95 was scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, but the screening was cancelled before the event.

After years of uncertainty, the makers quietly changed the title once again from Punjab '95 to Satluj and chose a direct OTT release instead of waiting for a theatrical release.

How Did Satluj Reach OTT Without CBFC Approval?

On July 3, Satluj was released on ZEE5 without any promotional campaign. Unlike theatrical releases, films released directly on OTT platforms do not require certification from the CBFC. Instead, streaming platforms are governed by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Director Honey Trehan later clarified that the version released on ZEE5 was the film's original, uncut version. According to him, the only change made was the title.

Diljit Dosanjh also later revealed that the team intentionally avoided promoting the film because they feared it might be taken down at any time.

"I came live on Instagram to thank people for watching Satluj. What I had feared actually happened. I thought the film would be taken down by Monday, but it happened sooner than expected," the actor said after the film was removed.

He further explained, "That's why we didn't promote the film. It was best to release the film online without any promotion. If we had promoted it, the film would probably not have been released at all."

The strategy appeared to work, at least briefly. Within hours, many viewers had watched or downloaded the film before it disappeared from the platform.

Why Was The Film Removed After Just Two Days?

The film remained available on ZEE5 in India for less than 48 hours. Soon after its removal, government sources said the film had been taken down after it came to the Centre's notice that the makers had released it on OTT without incorporating the cuts that had earlier been suggested during the theatrical certification process.

According to officials, although OTT platforms do not come under the CBFC's certification system, they are still required to follow the obligations laid down under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

An official told a news agency that the direction was issued because of security concerns. "They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's notice, ZEE5 was asked to take it down."

"The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to follow the obligations under intermediary guidelines. If they want to release the film in theatres and on OTT, they should follow the laid-down norms," the official said.

After the film was removed, ZEE5 also issued an official statement thanking viewers for their support. "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.

The streaming service also stood by the film and its makers. "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire and endure. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

Confirming the removal, the platform added, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

MIB Forms IDC To Examine The Film

Government sources have said the matter will now be examined by the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), a body formed under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, to deal with complaints related to content published on OTT platforms and digital news publishers.

The committee includes representatives from several ministries, including Information and Broadcasting, Home Affairs, Electronics and Information Technology, Defence, External Affairs, Women and Child Development, and Law and Justice, along with domain experts.

The IDC can recommend different actions depending on the case. These include issuing warnings, asking for an apology or disclaimer, recommending changes to the content, reclassifying it, or, in serious cases, recommending that the content be blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Government officials have also pointed to Rule 16 of the IT Rules, which allows emergency action if authorities believe that online content affects India's sovereignty, security, public order or other protected interests.

While the government has maintained that the action was taken due to security concerns, the film's removal has triggered widespread debate across the country. Actors, filmmakers, politicians, lawyers and public figures have been sharing sharply different views on the issue, with many questioning whether Satluj deserved to be taken down after finally reaching audiences.