Satish Shah Was Preparing For Acting Comeback Before Death; Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note
Amitabh Bachchan mourned Satish Shah's death with a heartfelt blog post as colleagues revealed the late actor was preparing for a comeback.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 26, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Satish Shah's sudden death has left the film and television fraternity heartbroken. The 74-year-old actor, best known for his comic brilliance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, passed away on October 25 due to kidney failure. Fans and colleagues flooded social media with tributes, and among them was superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who penned an emotional note remembering his late co-star.
On his personal blog, Amitabh expressed deep sorrow over Satish's passing. "Another of us has passed away - Satish Shah, a young talent, and has left us at a very young age," wrote the Sholay actor. In his poetic reflection, he continued, "And these times of the grim... it bodes not well to express in normalcy... foreboding us in all at each moment."
The megastar went on to express how the industry carries on despite personal losses. "It is in the ease to abide by that age-old wordage... 'but the show must go on'.. and so it does, as does life," he added. His words echoed the collective grief of an industry that has lost one of its warmest and funniest souls.
Amitabh and Satish first worked together in Ramesh Sippy's Shakti (1982), which also starred Dilip Kumar, Rakhee Gulzar, and Smita Patil. They later shared screen space in Hero Hiralal and Bhoothnath. Their association went beyond professional camaraderie as it was mutual admiration between two veterans of the craft.
While the loss has left fans in shock, Shah's close friends revealed that he was preparing for an acting comeback. His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar shared that Satish had recently spoken about returning to screen. Posting a picture of the veteran's new grey-haired look, Rajesh wrote, "We spoke over this look a couple of days back. Dad, you said you'll be back in some time. Never knew you'd leave like this."
Rajesh fondly called him "Dad", recalling how Satish planned to rejuvenate himself before taking up new roles. "You have changed RIP into RIH - Rest in Humour," he added emotionally.
Satish had last appeared in the 2023 web series United Kacche, after a long break from active acting. In a previous interview, he had said, "I stopped enjoying for a while, so I thought maybe I'll rejuvenate myself and start again. I'm in no hurry to die." Tragically, that promise to return in full force will remain unfulfilled. Satish Shah's funeral was held in Mumbai on Sunday morning.
