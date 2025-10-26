ETV Bharat / entertainment

Satish Shah Was Preparing For Acting Comeback Before Death; Amitabh Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Satish Shah's sudden death has left the film and television fraternity heartbroken. The 74-year-old actor, best known for his comic brilliance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, passed away on October 25 due to kidney failure. Fans and colleagues flooded social media with tributes, and among them was superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who penned an emotional note remembering his late co-star.

On his personal blog, Amitabh expressed deep sorrow over Satish's passing. "Another of us has passed away - Satish Shah, a young talent, and has left us at a very young age," wrote the Sholay actor. In his poetic reflection, he continued, "And these times of the grim... it bodes not well to express in normalcy... foreboding us in all at each moment."

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Satish Shah (Photo: Blogpost)

The megastar went on to express how the industry carries on despite personal losses. "It is in the ease to abide by that age-old wordage... 'but the show must go on'.. and so it does, as does life," he added. His words echoed the collective grief of an industry that has lost one of its warmest and funniest souls.