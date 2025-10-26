ETV Bharat / entertainment

Satish Shah Funeral: Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Others Gather To Pay Last Respects - Watch

Bollywood bids farewell to veteran actor Satish Shah at Mumbai funeral ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: The Indian film and television fraternity came together on Sunday to bid a tearful farewell to veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away a day earlier at the age of 74. The beloved actor, known for his comic brilliance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, died due to kidney-related complications. According to his manager Ramesh Kadatala, Satish Shah passed away suddenly on Saturday afternoon while having lunch at his Mumbai home. "Kal lunch karte samaye hua tha. Vo khana khaate khaate ek niwala khaye fir collapse hua," Kadatala told a news agency. He added that it took around half an hour to get the ambulance, but by the time they reached Hinduja Hospital, the doctors declared him dead. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was among the first to share the tragic news on social media. Calling it a "huge loss" for the entertainment industry, Pandit wrote, "Our friend and great actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. He suddenly fell ill at home and could not be revived. It is a huge loss for our industry."