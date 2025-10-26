Satish Shah Funeral: Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Others Gather To Pay Last Respects - Watch
Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away at 74 due to kidney failure. His funeral in Mumbai saw emotional tributes from several celebrities.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 26, 2025 at 2:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian film and television fraternity came together on Sunday to bid a tearful farewell to veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away a day earlier at the age of 74. The beloved actor, known for his comic brilliance in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, died due to kidney-related complications.
According to his manager Ramesh Kadatala, Satish Shah passed away suddenly on Saturday afternoon while having lunch at his Mumbai home."Kal lunch karte samaye hua tha. Vo khana khaate khaate ek niwala khaye fir collapse hua," Kadatala told a news agency. He added that it took around half an hour to get the ambulance, but by the time they reached Hinduja Hospital, the doctors declared him dead.
#WATCH | On the demise of veteran actor-comedian Satish Shah, Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit says," satish shah's health deteriorated in the afternoon, after which he was taken to hinduja hospital. he was suffering from a kidney-related ailment. his mortal remains are in hinduja… pic.twitter.com/bON8TM8LsW— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was among the first to share the tragic news on social media. Calling it a "huge loss" for the entertainment industry, Pandit wrote, "Our friend and great actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. He suddenly fell ill at home and could not be revived. It is a huge loss for our industry."
Final Journey at Pawan Hans Crematorium
The veteran actor's funeral took place on Sunday afternoon at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Family, friends, and colleagues from both film and television attended to pay their last respects. Among those present were Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Jackie Shroff, Johny Lever, Dilip Joshi, Deven Bhojani, and others.
Many of his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars were seen teary-eyed as they offered prayers and consoled the grieving family. Several industry veterans, including Anant Nag, Deepak Parashar, David Dhawan, and Rumi Jaffery, were also seen at the venue. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also visited the actor's Bandra residence earlier to offer condolences.
A Career That Transcended Generations
The passing of Satish Shah signifies the end of an era in Indian Comedy. Having spent more than forty years in the Indian comedy scene, he had earned the utmost respect in the industry and was loved by millions of viewers. From Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, to Main Hoon Na, and onto Om Shanti Om and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shah's performances have made their mark in our hearts and minds forever.
He was well-known for his comedic timing, warmth, and ability to effortlessly evoke laughter. His role as Indravadan Sarabhai, the crafty father in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and his sharp-witted repartee is regarded as one of Indian television's iconic roles. Colleagues and fans fondly remembered Shah as a man with a sharp sense of humour, a loving demeanor, and supreme humility and grace, all rare traits in the entertainment space.
Entertainment Industry Pays Tribute to A Legend
There were condolences shared from all over the country. Actors, directors, and fans used social media to share their heartfelt words and messages about Shah, enjoying the fond memories from his life to his legacy. "Not only was he an outstanding actor, but he was an amazing human being," wrote one of his long-time collaborators.
