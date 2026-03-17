Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Row Explained: NHRC Notice, Celebrity Criticism And Ban Demand On Nora Fatehi's Song
The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from KD: The Devil faces backlash for vulgar lyrics, with celebrities, activists, and authorities reacting strongly.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 17, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST|
Updated : March 17, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: The recently released song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has become one of the most talked-about topics in the entertainment world. What started as a glamorous dance number featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt has now turned into a full-blown controversy.
The song, which was released as a peppy dance track, quickly grabbed attention for its energetic beats and bold choreography. However, it also sparked strong criticism from celebrities, social media users, and even legal authorities. Many have raised concerns about its lyrics and visuals, calling them inappropriate and vulgar.
Retro rhythm. Electrifying moves. Unstoppable swagger🔥— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) March 14, 2026
The song release event is happening today at 5:05 PM at AMB Cinemas 🔊 releasing on @aanandaaudio. Stay tuned! | KDTheDevil#SarseNinnaSeragaSarse - KANNADA#SarkeChunarTeriSarke - HINDI#JaripeyNaathoPandagaJaripey -… pic.twitter.com/74rxTOTpuB
A Big Debut Turns Controversial
For Nora Fatehi, the song was special because it marked her debut in the Kannada film industry. Speaking about her experience, she said, "Thank you Prem sir for inviting me. After watching the trailer on the big screen, now I know why they call you the Showman." She also shared how she joined the project at the last minute. "When I came on the set and I met the entire crew, I realised they are genuinely making an epic movie. For me to debut in Sandalwood with this project is quite an honour," she added.
Nora also expressed hope that audiences would enjoy the song. "Today it's just lyrical, but the song is massive," she said. The track is sung by Mangli, written by Raqeeb Alam, and composed by Arjun Janya. It was released in five languages: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Social Media Backlash Begins
Soon after its release, the song began trending online, but not for the reasons the makers expected. Many users criticised the lyrics, calling them "cheap" and "vulgar." One user wrote, "Sad to see how normalised cheap and vulgar lyrics have become in mainstream songs. Shock value isn't creativity. Another said, "Such a low level. My ear is bleeding… how even the music industry approving those lyrics?" The criticism mainly focused on the double-meaning lines in the song.
Vintage rhythm 🪘.— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) March 11, 2026
Unstoppable glamour ✨.
The devil’s world just got more glamorous. Presenting @norafatehi in a spectacular special song from KD – The Devil. 🔥
Song Releasing on 14th @ 5.05 PM 🔊 @aanandaaudio#SarseNinnaSeragaSarse - KANNADA#SarkeChunarTeriSarke -… pic.twitter.com/iyp5gNsAUO
Armaan Malik Calls It a "New Low"
Singer Armaan Malik was among the first celebrities to react strongly. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: "This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low. "His comment quickly went viral and added fuel to the growing controversy. Many users supported his opinion, saying that Bollywood music has lost its poetic charm.
Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood
Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut also spoke out against the song. Speaking to the media outside Parliament, she did not hold back. "Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, tactics, and attention-seeking. The entire country is condemning them," she said. She further added, "There needs to be even more strictness about the display of such vulgarity and obscenity. Some strict rein will have to be put on Bollywood." Her remarks brought political attention to the issue and made the debate even bigger.
Legal Trouble and Complaints
The controversy soon moved beyond social media. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In his complaint, he alleged that the song contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions." He also said that the visuals are provocative and harm public decency.
Time to boycott both KD and Prem's movies. Prem sir, kindly take retirement. Log kehte hain 40 ke baad aadmi baccha ban jata hai… lagta hai ab aapko woh bimari poori tarah lag gayi hai.#kd #jogiprem— Questioning life (@questioning_19) March 17, 2026
The complaint highlighted concerns about minors being exposed to such content online. It also mentioned possible legal action under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the POCSO Act, and the IT Act. Additionally, a complaint was filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell seeking action against those involved in the song.
NHRC Steps In
The matter gained further seriousness when the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice regarding the song. The commission raised concerns about the alleged use of objectionable and double-meaning lyrics. This step showed that the issue had reached a national level, beyond just entertainment debates. The NHRC's involvement came after increasing public complaints and criticism from various groups.
Harbhajan Singh Joins Criticism
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh also voiced his disapproval. He criticised both Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt for being part of the song. His reaction reflected how the controversy had spread across different fields, not just cinema.
Makers Respond: New Version Coming
Amid growing backlash, the makers of KD: The Devil have taken a big step. Reports say that the original version of the song has been removed from YouTube. Now, the team is working on a new version with revised lyrics. This decision was taken to address the criticism and calm the situation. While the release date of the new version is not yet known, it shows that the makers are taking the controversy seriously.
About The Film
KD: The Devil is a period action entertainer set in 1970s Bangalore. It is directed by Prem and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, along with a big cast including Shilpa Shetty, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran. The movie is expected to release in theatres on April 30, 2026.
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