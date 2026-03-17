ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Row Explained: NHRC Notice, Celebrity Criticism And Ban Demand On Nora Fatehi's Song

Hyderabad: The recently released song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the upcoming film KD: The Devil has become one of the most talked-about topics in the entertainment world. What started as a glamorous dance number featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt has now turned into a full-blown controversy.

The song, which was released as a peppy dance track, quickly grabbed attention for its energetic beats and bold choreography. However, it also sparked strong criticism from celebrities, social media users, and even legal authorities. Many have raised concerns about its lyrics and visuals, calling them inappropriate and vulgar.

A Big Debut Turns Controversial

For Nora Fatehi, the song was special because it marked her debut in the Kannada film industry. Speaking about her experience, she said, "Thank you Prem sir for inviting me. After watching the trailer on the big screen, now I know why they call you the Showman." She also shared how she joined the project at the last minute. "When I came on the set and I met the entire crew, I realised they are genuinely making an epic movie. For me to debut in Sandalwood with this project is quite an honour," she added.

Nora also expressed hope that audiences would enjoy the song. "Today it's just lyrical, but the song is massive," she said. The track is sung by Mangli, written by Raqeeb Alam, and composed by Arjun Janya. It was released in five languages: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Social Media Backlash Begins

Soon after its release, the song began trending online, but not for the reasons the makers expected. Many users criticised the lyrics, calling them "cheap" and "vulgar." One user wrote, "Sad to see how normalised cheap and vulgar lyrics have become in mainstream songs. Shock value isn't creativity. Another said, "Such a low level. My ear is bleeding… how even the music industry approving those lyrics?" The criticism mainly focused on the double-meaning lines in the song.

Armaan Malik Calls It a "New Low"

Singer Armaan Malik was among the first celebrities to react strongly. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: "This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low. "His comment quickly went viral and added fuel to the growing controversy. Many users supported his opinion, saying that Bollywood music has lost its poetic charm.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood