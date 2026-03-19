ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sarke Chunar Row: Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi Asked To Appear Before National Commission Of Women

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a summons to actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, along with lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar, following a row over the banned song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.

The Commission has asked all concerned individuals to appear before it on March 24 at 12:30 pm in connection with allegations of "obscenity" and "vulgarity" in the song.

According to an official statement, the NCW took suo motu cognisance of media reports highlighting objectionable content in the track. The Commission noted that the song "appears to be sexually suggestive and objectionable," and may violate provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter."

The Commission further warned of legal consequences if the summoned individuals fail to appear. "Summons have been issued to Actress Nora Fatehi, Raqueeb Alam, Actor Sanjay Dutt, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group), and Kiran Kumar (Director), directing them to appear before the Commission. They have been asked to appear on 24.03.2026 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents. As per law, if they fail to appear, then they may invite appropriate action."

Meanwhile, the Union government has already taken action against the controversial song. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed in the Lok Sabha that the track has been banned following widespread criticism.