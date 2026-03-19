Sarke Chunar Row: Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi Asked To Appear Before National Commission Of Women
National Commission for Women summons Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt over Sarke Chunar row; government bans song citing obscenity and legal violations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 19, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a summons to actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, along with lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana, and director Kiran Kumar, following a row over the banned song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.
The Commission has asked all concerned individuals to appear before it on March 24 at 12:30 pm in connection with allegations of "obscenity" and "vulgarity" in the song.
According to an official statement, the NCW took suo motu cognisance of media reports highlighting objectionable content in the track. The Commission noted that the song "appears to be sexually suggestive and objectionable," and may violate provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the IT Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
"The National Commission for Women, in exercise of its powers under the NCW Act, 1990, has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke. Observing that the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act, the Commission has taken serious note of the matter."
The Commission further warned of legal consequences if the summoned individuals fail to appear. "Summons have been issued to Actress Nora Fatehi, Raqueeb Alam, Actor Sanjay Dutt, Venkat K. Narayana (Producer, KVN Group), and Kiran Kumar (Director), directing them to appear before the Commission. They have been asked to appear on 24.03.2026 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents. As per law, if they fail to appear, then they may invite appropriate action."
Meanwhile, the Union government has already taken action against the controversial song. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed in the Lok Sabha that the track has been banned following widespread criticism.
"The song has already been banned. I would like to say this clearly that we should follow the reasonable restrictions imposed by the creators of the Constitution of India on freedom of speech," Vaishnaw said during the parliamentary discussion.
He further stressed that freedom of speech is not absolute and must operate within constitutional limits. "Freedom of speech cannot be absolute. It has to be in the context of society and culture. We must follow the reasonable restrictions imposed by the creators of the Constitution," he said.
"And in that, very carefully, in the coming time, the way things are spreading rapidly today through digital means, in that, for the protection of the society, especially for the protection of children, for the protection of women, for the protection of the deprived groups of the society, whatever hard actions should be taken, the government is ready to take them," he added.
The controversy began soon after the song's release, which featured Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. Several groups and individuals criticised the track, alleging that it contains vulgar lyrics and visuals that objectify women.
The backlash grew quickly, with complaints being filed seeking an FIR and the removal of the song from public platforms.
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