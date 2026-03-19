Sarke Chunar Row: KD The Devil Director Prem Says 'Nothing Vulgar In My Mind'; Promises To Rewrite Lyrics After Backlash
Director Prem apologises over the Sarke Chunar row, blames misinterpretation, and confirms rewriting the Hindi version of KD: The Devil song after backlash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 19, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: The controversy over the song Sarke Chunar from KD: The Devil has intensified, prompting director and lyricist Prem to apologise and announce that a new Hindi version will be written.
The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has faced criticism over its Hindi adaptation, Sarke Chunar. Certain lyrics were objectionable to several viewers, and the issue even reached Parliament. Following the backlash, authorities, including the National Human Rights Commission and the State Women's Commission, have reportedly sent notices to the film's team.
Breaking his silence through a video message, Prem said there was no intention to hurt anyone. "No one deliberately makes mistakes. I have written songs about mother, God, love, relationships, and folk subjects. Audiences come to my films expecting good music, and I remain grateful for that," he said.
Explaining the concept behind the song, he added, "When I wrote Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Sarke Chunar), it came from a different perspective. The imagery was based on a bottle and a pickle. I structured the lines to create curiosity. There was nothing vulgar in my mind. It has been understood differently."
He acknowledged the criticism and offered an apology. "If people have felt hurt, I apologise. That was never my intention. I have never written anything with an obscene meaning, and I will not do it till my death. I will rewrite the song and upload a new Hindi version," he said.
Prem also pointed to issues with the Hindi adaptation, which was written by Raqueeb Alam. He said some words did not sit well with him and that language limitations prevented him from fully engaging with the Hindi lyrics. However, Alam defended himself, stating, "I haven't done anything wrong. I simply translated the Kannada version into Hindi as it was."
Retro rhythm. Electrifying moves. Unstoppable swagger🔥— KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) March 14, 2026
The song release event is happening today at 5:05 PM at AMB Cinemas 🔊 releasing on @aanandaaudio. Stay tuned! | KDTheDevil#SarseNinnaSeragaSarse - KANNADA#SarkeChunarTeriSarke - HINDI#JaripeyNaathoPandagaJaripey -… pic.twitter.com/74rxTOTpuB
Responding to Nora Fatehi's remarks, distancing herself from the controversy, Prem said, "An actor commits to a project only if they feel it is right and performs after understanding the lyrics. Without that, expression is not possible. She had earlier spoken positively about the song… What she has said now is disappointing, but it does not matter."
Maintaining that the issue is one of interpretation, Prem said the revised version will be released with greater care to avoid hurting sentiments. Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30. Despite the ongoing controversy, the film's release plans remain unchanged.
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- Sarke Chunar Row: Ashwini Vaishnaw Backs Nora Fatehi Song Ban, Says 'Freedom Of Speech Cannot Be Absolute'
- 'Why Only This Song?' Rakshitha Questions Outrage Over Nora Fatehi's Sarke Chunar, Defends Director-Husband Prem