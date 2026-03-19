ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sarke Chunar Row: KD The Devil Director Prem Says 'Nothing Vulgar In My Mind'; Promises To Rewrite Lyrics After Backlash

Breaking his silence through a video message, Prem said there was no intention to hurt anyone. "No one deliberately makes mistakes. I have written songs about mother, God, love, relationships, and folk subjects. Audiences come to my films expecting good music, and I remain grateful for that," he said.

The song, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has faced criticism over its Hindi adaptation, Sarke Chunar. Certain lyrics were objectionable to several viewers, and the issue even reached Parliament. Following the backlash, authorities, including the National Human Rights Commission and the State Women's Commission, have reportedly sent notices to the film's team.

Hyderabad: The controversy over the song Sarke Chunar from KD: The Devil has intensified, prompting director and lyricist Prem to apologise and announce that a new Hindi version will be written.

Explaining the concept behind the song, he added, "When I wrote Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse (Sarke Chunar), it came from a different perspective. The imagery was based on a bottle and a pickle. I structured the lines to create curiosity. There was nothing vulgar in my mind. It has been understood differently."

He acknowledged the criticism and offered an apology. "If people have felt hurt, I apologise. That was never my intention. I have never written anything with an obscene meaning, and I will not do it till my death. I will rewrite the song and upload a new Hindi version," he said.

Prem also pointed to issues with the Hindi adaptation, which was written by Raqueeb Alam. He said some words did not sit well with him and that language limitations prevented him from fully engaging with the Hindi lyrics. However, Alam defended himself, stating, "I haven't done anything wrong. I simply translated the Kannada version into Hindi as it was."

Responding to Nora Fatehi's remarks, distancing herself from the controversy, Prem said, "An actor commits to a project only if they feel it is right and performs after understanding the lyrics. Without that, expression is not possible. She had earlier spoken positively about the song… What she has said now is disappointing, but it does not matter."

Maintaining that the issue is one of interpretation, Prem said the revised version will be released with greater care to avoid hurting sentiments. Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30. Despite the ongoing controversy, the film's release plans remain unchanged.