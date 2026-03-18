ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sarke Chunar Row: Ashwini Vaishnaw Backs Nora Fatehi Song Ban, Says 'Freedom Of Speech Cannot Be Absolute'

Hyderabad: The controversy around actor-dancer Nora Fatehi's latest song has sparked a nationwide debate on freedom of speech and cultural responsibility. The song, titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, from the upcoming film KD: The Devil, faced heavy criticism soon after its release. Many people said that its lyrics and visuals were vulgar and not suitable for young audiences.

Responding to the issue, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke in the Lok Sabha and confirmed that the song has already been banned. He made it clear that freedom of speech in India is not absolute and must follow certain rules given in the Constitution.

During his speech, Vaishnaw said, "The song has already been banned. I would like to say clearly that we should follow the reasonable restrictions imposed by the creators of the Constitution of India on freedom of speech." He also added, "Freedom of speech cannot be absolute. It has to be in the context of society and culture."