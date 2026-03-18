Sarke Chunar Row: Ashwini Vaishnaw Backs Nora Fatehi Song Ban, Says 'Freedom Of Speech Cannot Be Absolute'
Nora Fatehi's song faces ban after backlash over vulgar content, as Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says freedom of speech must follow constitutional limits and cultural values.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 18, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: The controversy around actor-dancer Nora Fatehi's latest song has sparked a nationwide debate on freedom of speech and cultural responsibility. The song, titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, from the upcoming film KD: The Devil, faced heavy criticism soon after its release. Many people said that its lyrics and visuals were vulgar and not suitable for young audiences.
Responding to the issue, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke in the Lok Sabha and confirmed that the song has already been banned. He made it clear that freedom of speech in India is not absolute and must follow certain rules given in the Constitution.
During his speech, Vaishnaw said, "The song has already been banned. I would like to say clearly that we should follow the reasonable restrictions imposed by the creators of the Constitution of India on freedom of speech." He also added, "Freedom of speech cannot be absolute. It has to be in the context of society and culture."
The minister referred to Article 19(2) of the Constitution, which allows the government to place limits on speech in the interest of public order, decency, and morality. He stressed that such rules are important, especially in today's digital age where content spreads very fast. He said that the government is ready to take strict action when needed to protect society, especially children, women, and weaker sections.
The controversy started when people online and several public figures raised concerns about the song. Singer Armaan Malik called the lyrics a "new low," while others said the visuals objectified women. Complaints were also filed demanding legal action and removal of the song. The film KD: The Devil features actors like Sanjay Dutt and Dhruva Sarja, and is set to release in April 2026.
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