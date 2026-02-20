ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Not Even One Detail': Sargun Mehta Complains Hubby Ravi Dubey Gave Her No Gossip About Ranbir Kapoor From Ramayana Sets

But while fans are eagerly waiting for updates, there is one person who is even more desperate for inside details - Ravi's wife, actress Sargun Mehta. And according to her, she is getting absolutely nothing. When asked what Ravi told her about the film, Sargun quickly said, "He didn't tell me." She explained that they usually have a rule at home. "We don't tell each other about our work unless we are producing it together. We usually tell on the date of announcement."

Hyderabad: The upcoming Ramayana is easily one of the biggest films in the making. With Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram and Ravi Dubey stepping into the role of Lakshman, the excitement around the film is huge. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film also features names like Yash and Sai Pallavi, with music by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

But this time, even after the announcement, Ravi has stayed tight-lipped. "He would just say, 'Main kaam pe jaa raha hoon'," Sargun shared with a laugh. "He wouldn't even say he's going for a shoot." Even when media reports about his casting as Lakshman started trending, he kept quiet at home. Ravi says it is about respect. "I believe a project like this has a sacred nature. There is sanctity to it," he explained. "If I say no comment, it's as good as a comment. I didn't want to corrupt the process."

While that sounds calm and spiritual, Sargun clearly wants gossip. "I've asked him so many times," she said. "I'm like, tell me something more. I love Ranbir Kapoor. I want to know how he is on set." But Ravi's answer is always the same. "He literally says, 'Shh'." She joked that she even tried other sources. "He's not telling me anything, so I asked our driver, 'Does Ranbir Kapoor talk to Ravi?'" she laughed. The driver confirmed that they do talk. But soon, even he was told not to share "set ki baatein."

Sargun says Ravi only shares safe compliments. "He'll say, 'What a great actor. What a great man. So disciplined.' But that I can also say. Tell me something more!" Ravi, however, remains firm. He describes his experience as "far beyond your wildest imagination." He said, "To have Ranbir Kapoor playing your elder brother… You can't even manifest something like this." He summed up his journey with one word: "Surrender."

At home, though, surrender is not enough for Sargun. She wants stories, moments, small behind-the-scenes fun. Instead, she gets silence. For now, it seems fans might get to know more about Ramayana before she does.