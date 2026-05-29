SaReGa HaHaHa | Ramoji Film City Brings You A Musical And Comedy Night Show
Bookings open for Ramoji Film City hosted SaReGa HaHaHa, a musical and comedy night show on June 13, here is everything you need to know.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Ramoji Film City is all set to host a musical comedy night show amidst the cool evening breezes and the lush embrace of nature. Featuring melodious vocals and foot-tapping music, coupled with a laughter-filled comedy show, this event promises to create unforgettable and cherished memories for you. Renowned film and playback singers Geetha Madhuri and Hemachandra are ready to get you grooving to their tunes. Furthermore, celebrated stand-up comedians Dr. Sanket Bhosale and Hriday Ranjan are poised to bring smiles to your faces.
As part of the 'Ramoji Night Series,' this second episode—titled 'SaReGa HaHaHa Live'—is scheduled to take place on June 13th. Film singers Hemachandra and Geetha Madhuri will captivate the audience with their voices, while popular comedians Dr. Sanket Bhosale and Hriday Ranjan will leave everyone in splits. The organizers have stated that this event will offer a truly exceptional and memorable experience from start to finish for all those who appreciate the blend of delightful music and humor.
- Things to Remember
Date: June 13
Time: From 7:00 PM onwards
Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes
Venue: Limelight Garden, Ramoji Film City
Ticket Prices: Rs. 1,999 to Rs. 6,999
Note: Those who book by June 5th will receive a 20% discount on ticket prices through the "Early Hahahaha Offer."
- How to Attend?
Those wishing to attend the musical comedy night show, 'Sarega Hahaha Live,' are required to book their tickets in advance. You may select your seats based on your preferences and interests. Accordingly, tickets are available across various price points. Complete details regarding the event—including arrival times, directions, and venue information—are available on the Ramoji Film City website. For event details and bookings, you may contact 76598 76598. Alternatively, you can book your tickets via the following link: https://events.ramojifilmcity.com/events/sarega-hahaha-live
Ramoji Film City
Guinness World Records has recognised Ramoji Film City as the largest film studio complex in the world.
The studio complex is a premier tourist destination, attracting around 1.5 million visitors annually. It is a perfect getaway where the magic of cinema blends with diverse entertainment options. It is a realm of make-believe, featuring glamorous film sets, fun rides, games, daily live shows, high-action stunts, thematic food courts, shopping boutiques, and signature hospitality in its hotels.
ETV Bharat is a digital partner of 'SaReGa HaHaHa Live'.
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