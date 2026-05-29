ETV Bharat / entertainment

SaReGa HaHaHa | Ramoji Film City Brings You A Musical And Comedy Night Show

Hyderabad: The Ramoji Film City is all set to host a musical comedy night show amidst the cool evening breezes and the lush embrace of nature. Featuring melodious vocals and foot-tapping music, coupled with a laughter-filled comedy show, this event promises to create unforgettable and cherished memories for you. Renowned film and playback singers Geetha Madhuri and Hemachandra are ready to get you grooving to their tunes. Furthermore, celebrated stand-up comedians Dr. Sanket Bhosale and Hriday Ranjan are poised to bring smiles to your faces.

As part of the 'Ramoji Night Series,' this second episode—titled 'SaReGa HaHaHa Live'—is scheduled to take place on June 13th. Film singers Hemachandra and Geetha Madhuri will captivate the audience with their voices, while popular comedians Dr. Sanket Bhosale and Hriday Ranjan will leave everyone in splits. The organizers have stated that this event will offer a truly exceptional and memorable experience from start to finish for all those who appreciate the blend of delightful music and humor.

Things to Remember

Date: June 13

Time: From 7:00 PM onwards

Duration: 3 hours 30 minutes

Venue: Limelight Garden, Ramoji Film City