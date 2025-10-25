ETV Bharat / entertainment

Satish Shah Passes Away At 74 Due To Kidney Failure

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, died on Saturday in Mumbai. He was 74 years old.

The actor, who made millions laugh with his comic timing and memorable characters, reportedly passed away due to kidney failure. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on social media.

Posting a video on Instagram, Pandit said, "I would like to share some sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah, has passed away due to kidney failure. A while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra. I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man."

In a written tribute, he added, "Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has passed away a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry.