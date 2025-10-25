Satish Shah Passes Away At 74 Due To Kidney Failure
Actor Satish Shah, popularly known for his characters in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passed away at the age of 74.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 25, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST|
Updated : October 25, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, died on Saturday in Mumbai. He was 74 years old.
The actor, who made millions laugh with his comic timing and memorable characters, reportedly passed away due to kidney failure. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on social media.
Posting a video on Instagram, Pandit said, "I would like to share some sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah, has passed away due to kidney failure. A while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra. I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man."
In a written tribute, he added, "Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has passed away a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where he breathed his last. A great loss to our industry.
Om Shanti. Satish's residential address - Satish Shah 201/202 Gurukul 14 Kalanagar Bandra East Mumbai 400051."
Shah rose to prominence with the 2004 sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where his portrayal of the witty and lovable Indravardhan Sarabhai remains etched in the audience's memory. Over his career spanning decades, he appeared in numerous hit films, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na, Fanaa, and Om Shanti Om.
He was also celebrated for his performance in the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) and the hit television show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984). Beyond acting, he served as a co-judge on Comedy Circus alongside Archana Puran Singh in 2008 and was appointed as a member of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society in 2015.
The actor is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah. His last post on X featured a photo with Govinda and Shammi Kapoor, where he captioned, "Happy B'day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around me."
Satish Shah was last seen on the big screen in Sajid Khan's Humshakals (2014), which featured Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, and Bipasha Basu.
His demise comes as the third major loss in the entertainment industry this week, following the deaths of advertising legend Piyush Pandey and veteran actor Asrani.
