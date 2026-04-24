Sara Arjun To Aneet Padda: Bollywood's New Faces Signal Shift From Star Power To Relatability
Bollywood is shifting toward relatable talent, with fresh faces replacing big stars in major films, reflecting changing audience tastes and a growing demand for authenticity.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 24, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood is quietly rewriting its idea of what makes a star. For decades, the industry leaned heavily on glamour, lineage, and larger-than-life screen presence. Today, a noticeable shift is underway. Filmmakers and audiences alike are showing a growing preference for relatability over traditional star power. The latest casting decisions across major projects point toward this evolving trend, where freshness, authenticity, and emotional connection are beginning to outweigh established fame.
One of the most striking examples is the upcoming Madhubala biopic. After years of delays and speculation, the film is finally moving forward with Sara Arjun in the lead role. The choice surprised many, especially since Kiara Advani was previously in talks to play the iconic star. However, the decision signals a clear intent, which is to bring in someone who can embody the vulnerability and innocence associated with Madhubala, rather than relying solely on established stardom.
Sara Arjun, who gained attention through the Dhurandhar franchise, represents a new generation of actors who feel more accessible to audiences. Her casting suggests that the makers are prioritising performance and emotional depth over conventional glamour. The film is expected to explore not just Madhubala's cinematic legacy but also her personal struggles.
A similar shift can be seen in the casting change for Spirit. Triptii Dimri has stepped into the female lead role opposite Prabhas, replacing Deepika Padukone. Reports indicate that Padukone's exit was due to scheduling conflicts and remuneration issues. While such factors are not uncommon in the industry, the choice of Dimri is telling. She rose to fame with performances that resonated deeply with younger audiences, particularly for her natural screen presence and understated style.
Dimri's casting reflects a broader industry move toward actors who feel "real" rather than aspirational in a distant way. Her collaboration with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also signals trust in her ability to carry a large-scale film without relying on conventional star appeal. With Spirit being mounted on a massive budget, this decision underlines the growing confidence in relatable talent to anchor big projects.
The trend becomes even more evident with Aneet Padda's casting in Shakti Shalini. A relatively new face, Padda is set to headline a major film within a popular horror-comedy universe. While early rumours suggested she replaced a more established actor, fresh reports indicate that the makers were intentionally looking for a younger and fresher presence to suit the story.
Padda's rise after her breakout performance in Saiyaara shows how quickly audiences are embracing new talent. Her casting highlights a conscious effort by filmmakers to invest in emerging actors who can bring a sense of novelty and authenticity.
Perhaps the most talked-about shift is in Kalki 2, where Sai Pallavi is reportedly stepping into a role previously associated with Deepika Padukone. Known for her natural beauty and strong performances, Pallavi has built a reputation for choosing roles that emphasise substance over style. Pallavi's screen presence is rooted in simplicity and emotional honesty. This makes her an interesting choice for a film of such scale.
Taken together, these casting decisions reveal a clear pattern. Bollywood is not abandoning star power entirely, but it is redefining it. The new "star" is someone who feels approachable, believable, and emotionally engaging. This shift is likely influenced by changing audience preferences, especially among younger viewers who value authenticity over perfection.
Social media has also played a role in this transformation. Audiences today have greater access to actors' real lives, making it harder for heavily curated star personas to feel genuine. As a result, performers who appear more natural and unfiltered often enjoy stronger connections with fans. Another factor is the rise of content-driven cinema. Stories are becoming more character-focused, leaving less room for exaggerated glamour. Filmmakers are increasingly looking for actors who can disappear into their roles rather than dominate them with star image.