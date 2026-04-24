ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sara Arjun To Aneet Padda: Bollywood's New Faces Signal Shift From Star Power To Relatability

Hyderabad: Bollywood is quietly rewriting its idea of what makes a star. For decades, the industry leaned heavily on glamour, lineage, and larger-than-life screen presence. Today, a noticeable shift is underway. Filmmakers and audiences alike are showing a growing preference for relatability over traditional star power. The latest casting decisions across major projects point toward this evolving trend, where freshness, authenticity, and emotional connection are beginning to outweigh established fame.

One of the most striking examples is the upcoming Madhubala biopic. After years of delays and speculation, the film is finally moving forward with Sara Arjun in the lead role. The choice surprised many, especially since Kiara Advani was previously in talks to play the iconic star. However, the decision signals a clear intent, which is to bring in someone who can embody the vulnerability and innocence associated with Madhubala, rather than relying solely on established stardom.

Sara Arjun, who gained attention through the Dhurandhar franchise, represents a new generation of actors who feel more accessible to audiences. Her casting suggests that the makers are prioritising performance and emotional depth over conventional glamour. The film is expected to explore not just Madhubala's cinematic legacy but also her personal struggles.

A similar shift can be seen in the casting change for Spirit. Triptii Dimri has stepped into the female lead role opposite Prabhas, replacing Deepika Padukone. Reports indicate that Padukone's exit was due to scheduling conflicts and remuneration issues. While such factors are not uncommon in the industry, the choice of Dimri is telling. She rose to fame with performances that resonated deeply with younger audiences, particularly for her natural screen presence and understated style.