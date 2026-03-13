'The Way Badshah Is Being Judged...': Santy Sharma Defends Singer Amid Alleged 'Misogynistic' Tateeree Lyrics Row
Santy Sharma defended Badshah amid the Tateeree controversy, saying the singer is being judged without understanding. The song is criticised for its alleged 'misogynistic' lyrics.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rapper Badshah is still under fire for his controversial song Tateeree, even after taking it down from digital platforms and issuing a public apology for it. In the midst of all these controversies, rapper Santy Sharma came out in support of the singer, asking people not to judge the artist without knowing the whole context in which the song was made.
Tateeree, a song in the Haryanvi language, was released on March 1. Several listeners and social media users alleged that the lyrics of the song contained vulgar and double-meaning references. Some critics also claimed that certain lines objectified women and even minors.
The controversy intensified after viewers pointed out that the music video showed girls dancing in school uniforms. Many users said the visuals were inappropriate and insensitive, saying they could have a bad influence on young audiences. Some people from Haryana also said the visuals hurt their cultural sentiments.
Following the backlash, a complaint was reportedly filed at the cybercrime police station in Panchkula, Haryana. The complaint alleged that the song's lyrics and visuals crossed acceptable limits and could harm younger viewers.
Authorities later registered a First Information Report under Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, as well as Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with obscene acts and songs.
Amid the growing controversy, Santy Sharma defended Badshah in a post on Instagram and shared his perspective on the issue.
Explaining the nature of rap music, Sharma wrote, "Rap music is a genre where rappers write lines about their competitors as references. A song's audio can be created long before the video. The video team is separate, and even major artists like Badshah may not even know their video will be like this."
He also urged people to understand the hip-hop culture before criticising the artist. "A major drawback to Badshah and other artists emerging in India today is the lack of knowledge among listeners in India about this hip-hop art form. If a lyric in a song is incorrect, the lyrics should be updated or changed, but the way Badshah is being judged without understanding the full story is wrong. Sorry if anyone was hurt by this post, but this is the reality," Sharma added.
While Sharma defended the rapper, singer Sona Mohapatra strongly criticised Badshah and accused him of repeatedly using misogynistic themes in his music.
In a post on Instagram, Mohapatra said the issue was not new and reflected a larger pattern in his songs. "Not the first time we've seen this template. A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero, while women exist merely to drool around him. 'Tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai' type of flights of rubbish swag … This isn't creativity. It's the laziest trope in pop culture," she wrote.
Referring to Badshah's apology video, in which he described himself as a "son of Haryana", Mohapatra said the explanation was not enough.
"Haryana already battles some of the country's worst gender ratios, violence against women and honour killings. Cultural influence carries responsibility? Artists shape imagination. You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better," she added.
Following the backlash, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, shared a video apology on Instagram. He confirmed that the song had been removed from all major platforms.
In the video, the rapper said he had realised that some lyrics and their visual presentation had hurt people's sentiments, particularly those from Haryana. He also said he was proud of his Haryanvi roots and expressed regret over the controversy.
