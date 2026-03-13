ETV Bharat / entertainment

'The Way Badshah Is Being Judged...': Santy Sharma Defends Singer Amid Alleged 'Misogynistic' Tateeree Lyrics Row

Santy Sharma Defends Badshah Amid Alleged Misogynistic Tateeree Lyrics Controversy ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Rapper Badshah is still under fire for his controversial song Tateeree, even after taking it down from digital platforms and issuing a public apology for it. In the midst of all these controversies, rapper Santy Sharma came out in support of the singer, asking people not to judge the artist without knowing the whole context in which the song was made. Tateeree, a song in the Haryanvi language, was released on March 1. Several listeners and social media users alleged that the lyrics of the song contained vulgar and double-meaning references. Some critics also claimed that certain lines objectified women and even minors. The controversy intensified after viewers pointed out that the music video showed girls dancing in school uniforms. Many users said the visuals were inappropriate and insensitive, saying they could have a bad influence on young audiences. Some people from Haryana also said the visuals hurt their cultural sentiments. Following the backlash, a complaint was reportedly filed at the cybercrime police station in Panchkula, Haryana. The complaint alleged that the song's lyrics and visuals crossed acceptable limits and could harm younger viewers. Authorities later registered a First Information Report under Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, as well as Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with obscene acts and songs. Amid the growing controversy, Santy Sharma defended Badshah in a post on Instagram and shared his perspective on the issue.