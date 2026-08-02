ETV Bharat / entertainment

Santy Sharma Announces 'Reservation Hatao - August Kranti' Campaign With Actor Puneet Vasishtha Amid CJP Controversy

He said a dedicated Instagram page for the campaign would be launched and that he wanted people who share his concerns to participate in the movement. A significant part of the press conference was devoted to the ongoing CJP controversy. Sharma said he supports students and believes their concerns deserve attention. However, he said he does not support what he described as the "politicisation" of student protests.

Actor Puneet Vasishtha, known for his appearance on Bigg Boss, also attended the press conference and expressed his support for Sharma's initiative. Sharma said the campaign is an independent movement and is aimed at encouraging a wider public discussion on reservation-related issues. According to him, the initiative will initially focus on social media and will later expand to other online platforms.

Hyderabad: Rapper and singer Santy Sharma has launched a new public-awareness campaign focused on reservation, merit and equal opportunity. Called "Reservation Hatao – August Kranti", the campaign was announced at a press conference in Andheri West, Mumbai, on Saturday. The event comes at a time when Sharma has been making headlines over his social media posts and his comments on reservation and the student organisation he has referred to as the Cockroach Janata Party, or CJP.

He also made allegations about some demonstrations, claiming that certain people involved were not students and that incidents of vandalism were unacceptable. Sharma stressed that his criticism was directed at the organisation and its leadership, rather than students as a whole. These were Sharma's claims and opinions expressed at the press conference.

The rapper also addressed questions about his political affiliations. Sharma denied working for any political party and said he was not associated with the BJP, Congress or any other political organisation. He further said that he had not received political funding. According to Sharma, the decision to start the campaign came from his belief that no major political party was actively taking up the reservation-related issues he wanted to highlight.

Puneet Vasishtha also spoke in support of the campaign. Sharing his personal views, the actor said economically weaker people should receive support regardless of their caste. He also argued that competitive examinations should maintain equal academic standards. Vasishtha said he believed the discussion should focus on merit and equal opportunity while also ensuring financial assistance for people who need it.

The press conference also touched on Sharma's music career and his recent YouTube controversy. The rapper claimed that his YouTube channel had been permanently deleted after a wave of online reports and backlash following his comments on CJP. Sharma said the channel contained years of his work and that he had been informed it could not be restored. However, YouTube has not publicly confirmed the reason for the removal or linked it to Sharma's comments.

The rapper said he was now preparing to launch a new YouTube channel. Sharma also spoke about criticism of the language used in some of his music. He defended his work as part of hip-hop culture and said his songs were meant as artistic expression. He added that some of his music was released with age restrictions for adult audiences. Towards the end of the event, Sharma previewed his upcoming song, "August Kranti". He said the track would deal with reservation, governance and everyday civic issues, making it an extension of the campaign's message.