Santhali Film Angen Leaves Indelible Mark At National Film Awards
The film directed by Ravi Raj Murmu from Jharkhand was selected as the ‘Best Debut Film of a Director’ in the non-feature film category
Published : July 19, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Ranchi: Encapsulating folktales told by grandparents, the essence of village life and the need to stay connected to one's roots, the Santhali short film ‘Angen’ has left an indelible mark at the 72nd National Film Awards in Delhi on Saturday. This film from Jharkhand was selected as the ‘Best Debut Film of a Director’ in the non-feature film category.
The producer-director, Ravi Raj Murmu, told ETV Bharat that the natural resources of soil, forests, and rivers, along with the cultural heritage of tribal communities, shaped the film's story.
He said, “The film's primary objective was to highlight current social change. A large number of young people are leaving their villages for metropolitan cities in search of employment and a better future. This migration is alienating them from their language, culture, traditions, and social identity. This concern is central to the film's story.”
Ravi claimed that Angen sends the message that while modernity is important, connecting with one's roots is equally crucial. “Only if young people maintain a connection with their soil and cultural heritage will their identity be preserved,’ he underlined while pointing out that the national-level honour is not just a personal achievement but a tribute to the entire Santhali language, Jharkhand's folk culture and the countless folk tales that have lived on in people's memories for generations.
This approximately 12.10-minute-long film is made in the Santhali language. The story is based on a mysterious folktale where a goddess, under the influence of a heavenly allure, falls in love with a simple shepherd boy. Through her enchantment, the goddess transports the young man to the divine realm.
Over time, when the young man remembers his true identity and his earthly village, he begins a return journey, only to discover the harsh reality that his beloved village is nowhere to be found. Thus, he is forced to wander between the heavenly and human realms, a world where both his identity and existence are in question.
Ravi hails from Kumirmundi village in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. His father, Maheshwar Murmu, is a farmer. His mother, Kanya Murmu, passed away when he was a child. Subsequently, his stepmother, Meenu Murmu, raised him and encouraged him to pursue his dream of filmmaking.
He completed his early education in his village and then studied Mass Communication at City College near Jamshedpur. In 2016, he earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Editing from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Pune, where he learned the nuances of film direction and editing.
In this short film, Jeetrai Hansad plays the lead role of Old Suku. His performance captures the story's experienced character who has struggled through his life. Meanwhile, Ramchandra Mardi plays Young Suku, capturing the main character's youthful life, struggles and emotions. Saloni Murmu is cast in the role of Devi, a goddess who embodies folk faith and spiritual belief. Fulmuni Hembram, playing the mother, powerfully portrays family, affection and values.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has congratulated Ravi, stating that this achievement is not only a personal success for Ravi but a proud moment for the entire state of Jharkhand and the Santhali language.
Soren said that the film effectively presents the rich heritage of the Santhali language, culture and folklore on the national stage. Calling it a symbol of Jharkhand's emerging creative talent, he expressed confidence that Ravi’s success will inspire the state's young filmmakers and artists to preserve and promote their cultural heritage through cinema.