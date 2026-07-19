ETV Bharat / entertainment

Santhali Film Angen Leaves Indelible Mark At National Film Awards

Ranchi: Encapsulating folktales told by grandparents, the essence of village life and the need to stay connected to one's roots, the Santhali short film ‘Angen’ has left an indelible mark at the 72nd National Film Awards in Delhi on Saturday. This film from Jharkhand was selected as the ‘Best Debut Film of a Director’ in the non-feature film category.

The producer-director, Ravi Raj Murmu, told ETV Bharat that the natural resources of soil, forests, and rivers, along with the cultural heritage of tribal communities, shaped the film's story.

He said, “The film's primary objective was to highlight current social change. A large number of young people are leaving their villages for metropolitan cities in search of employment and a better future. This migration is alienating them from their language, culture, traditions, and social identity. This concern is central to the film's story.”

A still from the film Angen (Special Arrangement)

Ravi claimed that Angen sends the message that while modernity is important, connecting with one's roots is equally crucial. “Only if young people maintain a connection with their soil and cultural heritage will their identity be preserved,’ he underlined while pointing out that the national-level honour is not just a personal achievement but a tribute to the entire Santhali language, Jharkhand's folk culture and the countless folk tales that have lived on in people's memories for generations.

This approximately 12.10-minute-long film is made in the Santhali language. The story is based on a mysterious folktale where a goddess, under the influence of a heavenly allure, falls in love with a simple shepherd boy. Through her enchantment, the goddess transports the young man to the divine realm.