Sanjoy Patnaik Honoured With Champion Of Film Heritage Award For Preserving Odia Cinema's Legacy

By Minati Singha

Bhubaneswar: Actor, author and researcher Sanjoy Patnaik has received the Champion of Film Heritage Award by the Film Heritage Foundation for preserving the history of Odia cinema in print. His book 'Of Reels, Romance and Retakes: Social Narratives of Cinema in Odisha' earned him the prestigious Chidanand Dasgupta Memorial Award for Best Writing on Cinema in 2023.

As the Director of the Bhubaneswar Film Festival, he continues to champion regional cinema and ensure that the stories and pioneers of Odia film heritage remain alive in public memory. In an interview with ETV Bharat, Patnaik speaks about the importance of film restoration and documentation.

Sanjoy Patnaik in conversation with ETV Bharat. (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat: What does receiving the Champion of Film Heritage Award mean to you, especially given your long engagement with Odia cinema's forgotten histories?

Patnaik: It's the recognition of the work that has been done on Odia cinema, especially around getting into the sociology of Odia cinema, looking at the readability and outreach of Odia cinema, especially in a language that can be read by everybody. Earlier, there were many books written in Odia for larger national and international audiences; you need to write in a language which everybody can read.

So that was the whole idea when the book was written. This award is about recognising this aspect of making Odia cinema reach a larger audience and kind of focus on issues Odia cinema has long forgotten. Here, the idea must have come to their mind to felicitate the author of the book.

ETV Bharat: Odia cinema is not very good at documentation. How challenging has it been to reconstruct their stories only through memory, archives and oral histories?

Patnaik: You are right, Odias are not very good at documenting, so there were a lot of challenges in data duplication and contexting data from different sources. We need to check and cross-check with people who were associated with the films to verify the authenticity of the data. For example, a song written by a particular person has been mentioned separately in different sources.

Unless and until you check with people who are involved in the process, it becomes difficult or factually incorrect. So oral conversation with a number of people helped. I searched for people who are involved in filmmaking in Odisha to get facts and data. A lot of information came from them, and the secondary literature available was cross-checked. But in days to come, this book can be used as a base document or a reference document.

ETV Bharat: What are the urgent steps institutions and the government must take for film heritage in Odisha?