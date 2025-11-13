Sanjoy Patnaik Honoured With Champion Of Film Heritage Award For Preserving Odia Cinema's Legacy
Patnaik highlights Odisha's poor film documentation, urging government-led preservation, restoration of old films, and infrastructure to safeguard the state's cinematic and cultural legacy.
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar: Actor, author and researcher Sanjoy Patnaik has received the Champion of Film Heritage Award by the Film Heritage Foundation for preserving the history of Odia cinema in print. His book 'Of Reels, Romance and Retakes: Social Narratives of Cinema in Odisha' earned him the prestigious Chidanand Dasgupta Memorial Award for Best Writing on Cinema in 2023.
As the Director of the Bhubaneswar Film Festival, he continues to champion regional cinema and ensure that the stories and pioneers of Odia film heritage remain alive in public memory. In an interview with ETV Bharat, Patnaik speaks about the importance of film restoration and documentation.
ETV Bharat: What does receiving the Champion of Film Heritage Award mean to you, especially given your long engagement with Odia cinema's forgotten histories?
Patnaik: It's the recognition of the work that has been done on Odia cinema, especially around getting into the sociology of Odia cinema, looking at the readability and outreach of Odia cinema, especially in a language that can be read by everybody. Earlier, there were many books written in Odia for larger national and international audiences; you need to write in a language which everybody can read.
So that was the whole idea when the book was written. This award is about recognising this aspect of making Odia cinema reach a larger audience and kind of focus on issues Odia cinema has long forgotten. Here, the idea must have come to their mind to felicitate the author of the book.
ETV Bharat: Odia cinema is not very good at documentation. How challenging has it been to reconstruct their stories only through memory, archives and oral histories?
Patnaik: You are right, Odias are not very good at documenting, so there were a lot of challenges in data duplication and contexting data from different sources. We need to check and cross-check with people who were associated with the films to verify the authenticity of the data. For example, a song written by a particular person has been mentioned separately in different sources.
Unless and until you check with people who are involved in the process, it becomes difficult or factually incorrect. So oral conversation with a number of people helped. I searched for people who are involved in filmmaking in Odisha to get facts and data. A lot of information came from them, and the secondary literature available was cross-checked. But in days to come, this book can be used as a base document or a reference document.
ETV Bharat: What are the urgent steps institutions and the government must take for film heritage in Odisha?
Patnaik: There are a few aspects we need to focus on. As (Odisha) Chief Minister (Mohan Majhi) has said, you have to do good cinema to kind of claim that it has to be preserved. That's fundamental. Secondly, the dissemination infrastructure currently doesn't have enough, I mean, cinema halls need to be taken care of. Thirdly, how do we preserve our work?
Not only the digital work that we are apparently doing, but the works done in the past in the 1950s, 60s and even in the 1970s. Many of the films are actually lost. So the biggest challenge is to preserve that cultural heritage and create that infrastructure within the government and state agencies, create a budget provision and capacity building, so that a lot of preservation can actually be done. Revival or restoration of old films is extremely important.
That's how the subsequent generation will actually learn and get to know about the rich cultural tradition that we had. Unless we do that, we not only lose the films but also the strong and vibrant cultural heritage of Odisha.
ETV Bharat: What are the untold cinematic histories of Odisha that urgently need documentation before they fade away?
Patnaik: In terms of the people who have contributed, the number of great films that have been made needs to be documented. So far, the only Odia film that has been restored is 'Maya Miriga'. But there are great films like 'Matira Manisha', 'Mala Janha', 'Kaa', 'Shtri', 'Sri Lokanath', and there are a lot of great films that we have made.
All these films need to be revived for subsequent generations. Moreover, the musical tradition that Odia cinema has and the classical music and dance with which Odia cinema was closely related, those stories, events need to be preserved and kept for posterity. Not only cinema as an entertainment product, but also as a resource for cultural research needs to be preserved.
ETV Bharat: You started the Bhubaneswar Film Festival as a unique platform for regional cinema. What gaps did you aim to fill when you planned this
Patnaik: I am not sure about the gaps, but we actually wanted to initiate a film festival, which will be a constant, as there were hardly any regular film festivals in the city. It was the first exclusive Odia film festival because many Odia films that people had not seen, so the primary purpose was to expose or reintroduce our audience to some of the classics that we have.
We wanted to involve the younger audience with masterclasses on screenplay writing, acting and got a huge response. The whole idea is to develop and nurture a strong cinematic culture in Odisha with audiences of all age groups.
ETV Bharat: Where do you see Odia cinema heading in the next decade, especially with the rise of OTT platforms and renewed interest in regional stories?
Patnaik: In the last couple of years, we have made some good films and films which have been blockbuster hits. The young people who are coming are making good cinema, investing a lot of time on scripts, on what they want to do and on what they want to say and what they want to say, and advanced technology is being used.
So a lot of good things are happening. We are not doing very well with OTT, but with Odia cinema being remade in Bollywood, we definitely have a good space in OTT as well. I can only say that with young, talented people coming, good days are ahead for Odia cinema.
