Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War Mounts To Over Rs 400 Crore, Shoot Extended To 50 More Days

Hyderabad: Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for creating grand and visually stunning films. Now, his upcoming project Love & War is making headlines for its massive budget and extended shooting schedule. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

According to media reports, the film's budget has now gone up to Rs 425 crore. It was earlier planned at around Rs 350 crore. However, repeated production extensions and the filmmaker's eye for perfection have pushed the cost much higher. A source close to the production reportedly told a news portal that Bhansali is not satisfied until every frame matches his grand vision, and that commitment has increased the overall expenses.

The shooting schedule has also become longer than expected. The film was initially planned to be shot in 120 days. But now, the unit has already completed nearly 175 days of shooting. Three songs and one major dramatic sequence are still left to be filmed. Because of this, production is expected to continue for nearly 50 more days, extending the shoot by almost two additional months.