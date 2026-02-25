Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War Mounts To Over Rs 400 Crore, Shoot Extended To 50 More Days
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War budget has risen to Rs 425 crore, with three songs and major scenes still pending.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 25, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for creating grand and visually stunning films. Now, his upcoming project Love & War is making headlines for its massive budget and extended shooting schedule. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.
According to media reports, the film's budget has now gone up to Rs 425 crore. It was earlier planned at around Rs 350 crore. However, repeated production extensions and the filmmaker's eye for perfection have pushed the cost much higher. A source close to the production reportedly told a news portal that Bhansali is not satisfied until every frame matches his grand vision, and that commitment has increased the overall expenses.
The shooting schedule has also become longer than expected. The film was initially planned to be shot in 120 days. But now, the unit has already completed nearly 175 days of shooting. Three songs and one major dramatic sequence are still left to be filmed. Because of this, production is expected to continue for nearly 50 more days, extending the shoot by almost two additional months.
The scale of the film is said to be one of the biggest in Bhansali's career. Reports suggest that Love & War includes large aerial action sequences and heavy visual effects work. These scenes require time, planning, and careful execution, which has added to the delay. Despite the rising costs, Bhansali remains focused on making the film special.
In a recent interview with a newswire, Bhansali admitted that the project is deeply important to him. He said, "I put in nearly 20 hours every day, and I am enjoying it. I am trying to do something special here." He also called Love & War "a very important film in my life" and said he wants to take time to make it properly without taking himself or his actors for granted.
Interestingly, the three lead actors have reportedly opted for a backend profit-sharing deal instead of charging upfront fees. This means they will earn from the film's box office collections. Reports also state that the film has already recovered a good amount by selling streaming rights to Netflix and music and satellite rights.
