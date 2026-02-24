ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday: When Sridevi Watched Padmaavat And Dreamed Of Working With The Director

Hyderabad: On the birthday of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the death anniversary of legendary actress Sridevi, let us a revisit a special moment they shared. It was just weeks before her sudden passing in February 2018 and that memory still lives on in Bhansali's heart.

In January 2018, Bhansali's film Padmaavat was released after many challenges and controversies. The film starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Made on a huge budget, the film was praised for its scale, music, and powerful performances.

Among the many celebrities who appreciated the film, Sridevi's reaction meant the most to Bhansali. She attended a special screening of Padmaavat with her husband, producer Boney Kapoor. Bhansali later shared that she loved the film.

"She came to my special screening of Padmaavat with Boney Kapoor. She loved my film and said she wanted to work with me!" Bhansali once recalled. According to reports at that time, Sridevi was mesmerised by the grandeur of the film. She reportedly described it as "magical."