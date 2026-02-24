Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday: When Sridevi Watched Padmaavat And Dreamed Of Working With The Director
On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday and Sridevi's death anniversary, we revisit his last memory of her praising Padmaavat and dreaming of working together.
Hyderabad: On the birthday of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the death anniversary of legendary actress Sridevi, let us a revisit a special moment they shared. It was just weeks before her sudden passing in February 2018 and that memory still lives on in Bhansali's heart.
In January 2018, Bhansali's film Padmaavat was released after many challenges and controversies. The film starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Made on a huge budget, the film was praised for its scale, music, and powerful performances.
Among the many celebrities who appreciated the film, Sridevi's reaction meant the most to Bhansali. She attended a special screening of Padmaavat with her husband, producer Boney Kapoor. Bhansali later shared that she loved the film.
"She came to my special screening of Padmaavat with Boney Kapoor. She loved my film and said she wanted to work with me!" Bhansali once recalled. According to reports at that time, Sridevi was mesmerised by the grandeur of the film. She reportedly described it as "magical."
For Bhansali, who has always been known for his larger-than-life cinema, this praise from someone he deeply admired was very special. He was a huge fan of Sridevi and respected her talent. Known as the "first female superstar" of Indian cinema, Sridevi had a career that lasted over 50 years. She acted in hundreds of films and won many awards, including a National Film Award and the Padma Shri.
Sadly, just a month after watching Padmaavat, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. Her sudden death shocked the entire country. Fans and film stars could not believe the news.
Bhansali was deeply affected. In a heartfelt tribute, he said, "Sridevi can't die. She's magic." These simple words showed how much he admired her. For him, she was not just a great actress but a magical presence on screen. Her performances in films like Mr. India, Chandni, Lamhe, and English Vinglish remain unforgettable. Their last meeting at the Padmaavat screening reminds us of a dream that never came true.
