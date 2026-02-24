ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Says Khamoshi's Failure Broke His Spirit: 'Seeing Those Empty Seats...'

Despite the setback, Bhansali continued to achieve his path in Hindi cinema, eventually becoming one of the industry's most famous filmmakers. On Monday, as he turned a year older, the director chose to spend his birthday doing what he loves most, and that is working. Currently immersed in his upcoming film Love & War, Bhansali said work defines his very existence.

Looking back at that phase, Bhansali recalled how deeply the film's poor response affected him. "I still look back at my first (Khamoshi: The Musical) with the most affection. I wish it had worked. I remember going to the Liberty theatre, seeing those empty seats and the scattered audience restless and angry, my spirit was broken," he said.

Hyderabad: When Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996, he could not have imagined the emotional toll its box office failure would take on him. The romantic drama musical, starring Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas, went on to earn critical acclaim over the years, but its initial theatrical run left the filmmaker heartbroken.

"Work is all that I have to define my identity. When I am workless, I feel worthless. I'm more adventurous and fearless as an artist now. I am working with various kinds of talent. I want to do more of the things that I can do if I have a team around me. Today, I am working harder than I did five or ten years ago. I put in nearly twenty hours every day, and I am enjoying it," he said.

Love & War features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and has already generated significant buzz among cinephiles. Speaking about the project, Bhansali said, "I am trying to do something special here. This is my eleventh feature film."

The filmmaker also mentioned the importance of staying rooted. He talked about his 2022 film Gangubai Kathiabadi and shared how his childhood memories shaped its world. "The red-light area in Gangubai Kathiawadi was my neighbourhood during my childhood. I spent the first thirty years of my life living just one lane away from Kamathipura. All the smells, colours, and the chaos of my growing-up years were incorporated into Gangubai," he said.

Talking about Devdas, he added, "His search for love is universal. All of us are born lonely, and we die lonely. I would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan again."

Bhansali also expressed excitement about collaborating with Ketan Mehta on a film based on the Somnath temple. Calling himself a long-time admirer of Mehta's work at FTII, he said his film Mirch Masala remains among his favourites.

"I don't know how many years I've left. But I want to keep making films until I die," Bhansali said, highlighting his unwavering commitment to cinema.