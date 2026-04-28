ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Dhanush Team Up For Jungle Mythological Film, PS Mithran To Direct

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces His Next With Dhanush, Mythological Film To Be Directed By PS Mithran ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to collaborate with Tamil superstar Dhanush for a large-scale mythological jungle drama, according to a report by a magazine.

The upcoming film will be produced under Bhansali’s banner, Bhansali Productions, while Tamil filmmaker P. S. Mithran has been roped in to direct the project. Mithran, known for films like Sardar and Irumbu Thirai, will make his Hindi cinema debut with this venture.

As per reports, the project is envisioned as a grand cinematic saga rooted in mythology and set against a jungle backdrop. The collaboration is expected to combine Bhansali’s signature large-scale production style with Dhanush’s strong acting presence.

Sources suggest that the project was finalised after an earlier plan for a sequel to Rowdy Rathore between Mithran and Bhansali Productions did not materialise. Following months of script development, the team decided to move ahead with a fresh mythological concept.

There were also initial discussions with Telugu actor Ram Charan for the lead role. However, the project eventually moved forward with Dhanush coming on board.