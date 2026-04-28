Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Dhanush Team Up For Jungle Mythological Film, PS Mithran To Direct
Sanjay Leela Bhansali teams up with Dhanush for a mythological jungle drama, directed by P. S. Mithran, with filming expected to begin in early 2027.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 28, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to collaborate with Tamil superstar Dhanush for a large-scale mythological jungle drama, according to a report by a magazine.
The upcoming film will be produced under Bhansali’s banner, Bhansali Productions, while Tamil filmmaker P. S. Mithran has been roped in to direct the project. Mithran, known for films like Sardar and Irumbu Thirai, will make his Hindi cinema debut with this venture.
As per reports, the project is envisioned as a grand cinematic saga rooted in mythology and set against a jungle backdrop. The collaboration is expected to combine Bhansali’s signature large-scale production style with Dhanush’s strong acting presence.
Sources suggest that the project was finalised after an earlier plan for a sequel to Rowdy Rathore between Mithran and Bhansali Productions did not materialise. Following months of script development, the team decided to move ahead with a fresh mythological concept.
There were also initial discussions with Telugu actor Ram Charan for the lead role. However, the project eventually moved forward with Dhanush coming on board.
For Dhanush, this movie will definitely be one of his most ambitious ventures within Bollywood so far. Dhanush has been appreciated in past Hindi movies such as Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein.
The shooting of the yet-untitled film is expected to begin in early 2027. The timeline allows Dhanush to complete his prior commitments in the South, including projects with filmmakers Rajkumar Periyasamy and Mari Selvaraj, as well as the much-awaited Vada Chennai 2.
Meanwhile, Bhansali is currently busy with his upcoming film Love & War, which is slated for a worldwide release on January 21, 2027. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.
Love & War marks Bhansali’s return to a contemporary setting and is described as a love story set against a backdrop of conflict. Reports suggest that over 90 per cent of the film’s shooting has already been completed.
In addition to this, Bhansali Productions is also working on other big projects, including a biopic on actress Madhubala and a historical drama titled Jai Somnath.