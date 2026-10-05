ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt Discuss Revival Of Shelved Film Inshallah? Read To Know

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali may be planning to bring back his shelved film Inshallah with actor Alia Bhatt. The filmmaker and the actor are reportedly in talks to revive the project after Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War releases.

As per a report by a webloid, Bhansali and Alia are now discussing bringing Inshallah back in a new form. However, the film is not expected to be a direct revival of the version announced in 2019. While the basic story may remain the same, the script and other parts of the film are reportedly being changed to give it a fresh direction.

Inshallah was first announced in 2019 with Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan in the lead roles. However, the film was shelved after Salman reportedly walked out of the project just days before the shoot was scheduled to begin. Bhansali and Alia later worked together on Gangubai Kathiawadi, which became an important film in the actor’s career.

The casting is also not final yet. Earlier, there was speculation that Shah Rukh Khan could take over the role that was originally planned for Salman Khan. However, the latest report suggests that no actor has been confirmed so far. A source told the webloid, “No casting gets locked on a Bhansali film without the script being finalised.”

The source also said that Salman is currently busy with Raj and DK’s film, while Shah Rukh Khan has not decided on his next project after King. It is also possible that Bhansali may choose a younger actor for the role.

For now, Bhansali and Alia are also looking forward to Love & War. The film stars Alia alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

Love & War marks Bhansali’s reunion with Ranbir after Saawariya (2007). It also brings him back with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which the actor won the National Award for Best Actress.