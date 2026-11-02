ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Gupta's Wife Reacts After Daughter Shows Middle Finger To Paparazzi, Urges Deletion Of Viral Videos

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s sudden death has left his family and the film industry in shock. Days after his demise, a video from his funeral went viral on social media, showing his daughter, Dalai, making a middle-finger gesture towards paparazzi waiting outside.

The video received mixed reactions, with some people criticising her behaviour while others questioned why photographers were crowding a family dealing with a personal loss. Now, Sanjay’s wife, Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, has reacted to the controversy and requested people to understand her children’s pain.

Anuradha addressed the incident through a statement shared by filmmaker Milap Zaveri on Instagram on Monday. She thanked family members, friends, Sanjay’s fans and people from the media for supporting them during this difficult time. She also spoke about the sudden loss and how her children are dealing with their father’s death.

In her statement, Anuradha wrote, “Sanjay suffered a fatal head injury in an accidental fall, which led to his untimely demise. Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father.”

Addressing the viral video, Anuradha explained that her children had grown up away from public attention and were not used to the constant presence of paparazzi. She said the sudden attention at the funeral made them uncomfortable and added to their distress at a time when they were already struggling with their loss.

Explaining her daughter’s reaction, she wrote, “Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time. In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused.”