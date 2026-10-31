Sanjay Gupta Passes Away: Industry Mourns Kaante Director Who Delivered Multiple Hits With Sanjay Dutt
Director, producer, and screenwriter Sanjay Gupta passed away in Mumbai on October 30. He was 59.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 31, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST|
Updated : October 31, 2026 at 12:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker, producer, and screenwriter Sanjay Gupta passed away in Mumbai on October 30, following a head injury sustained from a fall in his bathroom. He was 59.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on Instagram, paying tribute to Gupta as an ace director, passionate filmmaker, and wonderful narrator, while extending condolences to his family.
"It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon," wrote Pandit on Instagram.
Tributes have started pouring in from across the film industry following the news of his passing.
Singer Mika Singh shared an emotional note on Instagram, alongside a picture with Sanjay Gupta: "Today has been one of the most shocking and heartbreaking days for me." He further wrote, "My big brother, Sanjay Gupta Ji, a wonderful human being, a down-to-earth personality, and an incredible filmmaker, director and producer, has left us far too soon."
Mika also shared that Gupta gave him his first break in Bollywood. "I will always be grateful for your love, guidance and support. You will forever remain in my heart. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss." He concluded the post with, "Rest in peace, Bhai. You will be deeply missed."
Details of the last rites are expected to be shared soon.
Born in 1967 in Mumbai, Gupta began his filmmaking career at the age of 27. He made his directorial debut in 1994 with Aatish, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Pancholi.
A self-proclaimed fan of Quentin Tarantino, the filmmaker was known for pulling off multi-starrer films. His filmmaking style and pace brought a fresh experience to audiences back then.
Shocked beyond words... Just can't believe that director #SanjayGupta is no more... Met him just a few days ago at the Mata Ki Chowki held at his residence... This is truly heartbreaking and difficult to process... My deepest condolences to his family... Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/w231Krj2mo— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026
Over a career spanning several decades, he frequently collaborated with Sanjay Dutt on notable films such as Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, and Shootout at Lokhandwala. His work as a director and writer also includes films like Ram Shastra, Khauff, and Jung.
In addition to directing, Gupta produced Shootout at Lokhandwala and Dus Kahaniyaan, and directed and co-produced its prequel, Shootout at Wadala. His final film was The Miranda Brothers (2024), which he directed and produced, The film starred Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri.