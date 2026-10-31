ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Gupta Passes Away: Industry Mourns Kaante Director Who Delivered Multiple Hits With Sanjay Dutt

Hyderabad: Filmmaker, producer, and screenwriter Sanjay Gupta passed away in Mumbai on October 30, following a head injury sustained from a fall in his bathroom. He was 59.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news on Instagram, paying tribute to Gupta as an ace director, passionate filmmaker, and wonderful narrator, while extending condolences to his family.

"It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon," wrote Pandit on Instagram.

Tributes have started pouring in from across the film industry following the news of his passing.

Singer Mika Singh shared an emotional note on Instagram, alongside a picture with Sanjay Gupta: "Today has been one of the most shocking and heartbreaking days for me." He further wrote, "My big brother, Sanjay Gupta Ji, a wonderful human being, a down-to-earth personality, and an incredible filmmaker, director and producer, has left us far too soon."

Mika also shared that Gupta gave him his first break in Bollywood. "I will always be grateful for your love, guidance and support. You will forever remain in my heart. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss." He concluded the post with, "Rest in peace, Bhai. You will be deeply missed."