ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Can't Feel That Peace Anymore': Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai-Style Take On India Has A Modi Dig

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Sanjay Dutt recently returned to his much-loved Munna Bhai persona for a humorous take on Indian politics. Appearing on Shekhar Suman's show Shekhar Tonite for a Gandhi Jayanti special, the actor spoke about peace in India and then imagined himself as the Prime Minister for five minutes. While the segment was filled with humour, Sanjay also shared a more serious thought about the country. He said that Indians are warm and hospitable people and expressed his wish to see those qualities and a more peaceful country.

Sanjay Dutt says he doesn't feel the same peace in India During the conversation, Sanjay said, "The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore." He went on to praise the large-hearted nature of Indians and their hospitality. "We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way," he said. He further added, "I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon." Sanjay's comments came during a conversation about the country and its present situation. The actor, who has often used humour while discussing serious subjects, then took things a step further when he was asked to imagine himself as the Prime Minister.