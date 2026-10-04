'Can't Feel That Peace Anymore': Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai-Style Take On India Has A Modi Dig
Sanjay Dutt spoke about peace in India and imagined himself as PM in a Munna Bhai-style speech, taking a dig at Modi's foreign trips.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 4, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sanjay Dutt recently returned to his much-loved Munna Bhai persona for a humorous take on Indian politics. Appearing on Shekhar Suman's show Shekhar Tonite for a Gandhi Jayanti special, the actor spoke about peace in India and then imagined himself as the Prime Minister for five minutes. While the segment was filled with humour, Sanjay also shared a more serious thought about the country. He said that Indians are warm and hospitable people and expressed his wish to see those qualities and a more peaceful country.
Sanjay Dutt says he doesn't feel the same peace in India
During the conversation, Sanjay said, "The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore." He went on to praise the large-hearted nature of Indians and their hospitality. "We Indians are large-hearted people, and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way," he said.
A man who knew about the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai. A man who possessed an AK 47 from the same lot talk about Peace. So many people died and Mumbai was left shaken. Hypocrisy left the chat. https://t.co/A8Fccj9DWx— Curly Jeevi (@curlykrazy07) October 4, 2026
He further added, "I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon." Sanjay's comments came during a conversation about the country and its present situation. The actor, who has often used humour while discussing serious subjects, then took things a step further when he was asked to imagine himself as the Prime Minister.
Sanjay Dutt takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi's foreign trips
Sanjay immediately slipped into the language and mannerisms of Munna Bhai and delivered a fictional speech to the nation. "Chalo desh mein kuch to chal rehla hai. Mere pyaare deshwasiyo, aaj apun aapka PM banke khub khush hua," he said, joking about the responsibility of leading such a large country. He then took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips. "Lekin aap log ekdum tension nahi lene ka. Apun is khushi ko celebrate karne videsh nahi jaane wala hai. Apun idharich rahega, aap sab logon ke beech. Nahi to PM aur janta mein connection kaise banega," Sanjay said.
The actor also brought Mahatma Gandhi's teachings into his imaginary speech. Referring to Gandhi's three monkeys, he said there should perhaps be a fourth one. "Bura dekhega to use theek kaun karega?" he asked, pointing out that people cannot simply remain silent when they see something wrong. Sanjay further joked about the prominence given to political leaders' photographs. "Jahaan jahaan uska photo laga hai na, apun usko ekdum kam kar dega. Desh ko desh ka photo dikhna chahiye," he said.
He added that wherever he felt like putting up his own photograph, he would instead put up Gandhi's, because "Gandhi ji ke vichar dekhna zyada zaroori hai." The actor's Munna Bhai-style monologue mixed political satire with his message of peace and dialogue.
Sanjay Dutt's work front
On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the political drama Aakhri Sawal. He also appeared alongside Salman Khan in the international project 7 Dogs. The actor is now gearing up for Khalnayak Returns, an action thriller and sequel to his 1993 cult classic Khal Nayak.