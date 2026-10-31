Sanjay Dutt Promises To Fulfil Sanjay Gupta's Dream Of Making Kaante 2, Says 'We Were Discussing It Recently'
Sanjay Dutt promises to fulfil late filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's dream of making Kaante 2, revealing that the longtime friends had recently discussed the sequel.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 31, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Sanjay Dutt has made an emotional promise to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta following his demise. Remembering his longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Dutt revealed that they had recently been discussing Kaante 2, the sequel to their 2002 action thriller Kaante. The actor has now vowed to take the project forward and fulfil the filmmaker's dream in his memory.
Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt note for Gupta, remembering the years of friendship and the many memories they shared. He also spoke about their recent conversation about Kaante 2, suggesting that the sequel was still very much on their minds. "We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true," Dutt wrote.
Calling Gupta family, the actor said he would miss their conversations and the time they spent together. He ended his note with an emotional farewell, writing, "Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul." Dutt's promise has brought renewed attention to Kaante 2, a project that Gupta had been developing for some time. The filmmaker, who passed away at the age of 57 on Saturday, had hoped to reunite with Dutt for the sequel to their popular crime thriller.
Sanjay Gupta Had Discussed Kaante 2 In A Podcast
In a podcast interview in May 2026, Gupta had opened up about his plans for Kaante 2. He revealed that he and Dutt were regularly in touch and had been discussing their next collaboration. However, he wanted the right story to come together naturally before moving ahead. "We are constantly in touch. We have been working on what to do next. My problem is that it has to come organically," Gupta had said. The filmmaker also revealed that they had cracked a basic story for the sequel and that he was preparing to start writing it.
He had even imagined an ensemble cast for the project. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Gupta's wishlist included Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Ali Fazal. He had expressed his desire to bring together these actors for the next instalment. Gupta also explained why Kaante 2 had taken so long to move forward. According to him, legal complications surrounding the original film had prevented him from taking the sequel ahead. With those issues resolved, he was finally ready to invest his time in developing the story.
What Made Kaante A Cult Favourite?
Released in 2002, Kaante featured an ensemble cast led by Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav. The crime thriller followed six Indian men living in Los Angeles who plan a bank robbery. However, their plan takes an unexpected turn when they begin suspecting that one of them could be a police informer. Inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs, the film developed a strong following over the years and remains one of the notable crime thrillers in Hindi cinema.
SAD NEWS 💔 Veteran Bollywood filmmaker #SanjayGupta , known for cult films like Kaante, Aatish, Musafir, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, has passed away at the age of 59. He reportedly suffered a fatal head injury after a fall at his home. A filmmaker who gave Hindi cinema some memorable action thrillers. Gone too soon. Rest in Peace, Sanjay Gupta. 🙏 Om Shanti.— Unknown Territory (@Beingunknown05) October 31, 2026
Sanjay Gupta And Sanjay Dutt's Collaborations
Gupta and Dutt shared a long professional association that began with Aatish: Feel The Fire (1994). They later collaborated on Khauff (2000), Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004) and Zinda (2006). Their association also included Dutt's appearance in Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), which Gupta produced and co-wrote, and their later collaboration on Shootout at Wadala (2013).