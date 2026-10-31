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Sanjay Dutt Promises To Fulfil Sanjay Gupta's Dream Of Making Kaante 2, Says 'We Were Discussing It Recently'

Sanjay Dutt Promises To Fulfil Sanjay Gupta's Dream Of Making Kaante 2 ( Photo: ANI/ IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Sanjay Dutt has made an emotional promise to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta following his demise. Remembering his longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Dutt revealed that they had recently been discussing Kaante 2, the sequel to their 2002 action thriller Kaante. The actor has now vowed to take the project forward and fulfil the filmmaker's dream in his memory.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt note for Gupta, remembering the years of friendship and the many memories they shared. He also spoke about their recent conversation about Kaante 2, suggesting that the sequel was still very much on their minds. "We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true," Dutt wrote.

Calling Gupta family, the actor said he would miss their conversations and the time they spent together. He ended his note with an emotional farewell, writing, "Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul." Dutt's promise has brought renewed attention to Kaante 2, a project that Gupta had been developing for some time. The filmmaker, who passed away at the age of 57 on Saturday, had hoped to reunite with Dutt for the sequel to their popular crime thriller. Sanjay Gupta Had Discussed Kaante 2 In A Podcast In a podcast interview in May 2026, Gupta had opened up about his plans for Kaante 2. He revealed that he and Dutt were regularly in touch and had been discussing their next collaboration. However, he wanted the right story to come together naturally before moving ahead. "We are constantly in touch. We have been working on what to do next. My problem is that it has to come organically," Gupta had said. The filmmaker also revealed that they had cracked a basic story for the sequel and that he was preparing to start writing it.