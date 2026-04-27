ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Appears Before NCW, Expresses Regret Over Sarke Chunar Song Controversy

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and submitted a written apology over concerns related to the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, officials said.

The hearing was conducted under the chairpersonship of Vijaya Rahatkar. The Commission had taken note of complaints alleging vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song.

During the proceedings, Dutt expressed regret and said he did not intend to hurt public sentiments. He also acknowledged the need for responsible portrayal of women in films and other creative content.

Sources said the Commission raised serious questions regarding awareness, intent and accountability. It asked whether proper due diligence was carried out before associating with content that could be seen as objectifying women. The panel also highlighted the responsibility of senior actors and public figures in setting the right example.

As part of corrective steps, Dutt assured the Commission that he would sponsor the education of 50 tribal girl children. The move, he said, is aimed at contributing positively to society and promoting women’s empowerment.