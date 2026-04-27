Sanjay Dutt Appears Before NCW, Expresses Regret Over Sarke Chunar Song Controversy
Sanjay Dutt apologised to the National Commission for Women over the Sarke Chunar row, and pledged support for 50 tribal girls' education.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 27, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and submitted a written apology over concerns related to the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, officials said.
The hearing was conducted under the chairpersonship of Vijaya Rahatkar. The Commission had taken note of complaints alleging vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song.
During the proceedings, Dutt expressed regret and said he did not intend to hurt public sentiments. He also acknowledged the need for responsible portrayal of women in films and other creative content.
Sources said the Commission raised serious questions regarding awareness, intent and accountability. It asked whether proper due diligence was carried out before associating with content that could be seen as objectifying women. The panel also highlighted the responsibility of senior actors and public figures in setting the right example.
As part of corrective steps, Dutt assured the Commission that he would sponsor the education of 50 tribal girl children. The move, he said, is aimed at contributing positively to society and promoting women’s empowerment.
He further informed the NCW that all his future artist agreements will include mandatory legal checks to ensure that the representation of women and children remains dignified and appropriate.
Meanwhile, actor Nora Fatehi, who was also summoned in the matter, could not appear before the Commission as she is currently abroad. She has sought a new date for the hearing.
Earlier, on April 6, other individuals linked to the song had appeared before the Commission and submitted their apologies. These included the director, lyricist and representatives of the production company.
The NCW reiterated that while artistic freedom is important, it must be exercised responsibly. The Commission emphasised the importance of treating women with sensitivity and respect in content available to a large number of people.
It also reiterated its stand on accountability in the media industry as well as the protection of women’s dignity and rights.